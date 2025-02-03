LGBTQ+ artists shine at 2025 Grammys

Doechii during the 2025 Grammys. (Photo via the Grammys’ Facebook)

LGBTQ+ artists like Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo and Doechii had breakout moments Feb. 2 at the 2025 Grammys.

One of the biggest performances of the night was from Roan. Singing “Pink Pony Club,” she wore a country style leather outfit while riding a pink pony surrounded by cowboy clowns in her campy Grammy takeover.

On the red carpet, Roan delivered a message to transgender people.

“It’s brutal right now but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away.” Roan said. “That has to be protected more than anything because I would not be here without the trans girls.”

Roan, who was nominated for 6 awards, won Best New Artist over Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, Khruangbin, Benson Boone and Raye. In her acceptance speech, she was given a standing ovation while going over the conditions record labels treat their artists.

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industries profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artist,” she said.

The artist said shared some of her views about the music industry, explaining, “If my label would have prioritized artists health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to … Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

The California wildfires were another large part of the night. Host Trevor Noah asked those who could to donate to the cause. Paying tribute, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars covered “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & the Papas:

Following their duo, the pair made their way back onto the stage to celebrate their win of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Gaga used the spotlight to advocate for LGBTQ+ Americans, particularly those who are transgender, who are being targeted by the Trump administration.

“Trans people are not invisible,” Gaga said. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.”

This statement was met with a standing ovation from the audience. The musician later dropped a music video for her new single, “Abracadabra,” during a commercial break. Read about her forthcoming album here.

Earlier in the evening, Tampa Bay native Doechii won Best Rap Album, making her one of just three women to ever win the award. The entertainer spoke to all the Black women who were watching, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

“I want to tell you; you can do it,” Doechii said. “Anything is possible. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are and I am a testimony.”

After the ceremony, both Tampa Pride and St Pete Pride congratulated the LGBTQ+ artist:

Cynthia Erivo was among the artists to honor the late Quincy Jones. The “Wicked” star sang a rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon,” with Herbie Hancock playing piano. Janelle Monáe also honored Jones’ memory by singing, “Don’t Stop ‘til You Get Enough.”

LGBTQ+ ally Beyonce also made history. She won album of the year for “Cowboy Carter,” her first time securing the coveted honor.

View a full list of the evening’s Grammy winners and read more here.