Pride at the Capitol, Let Us Live March returning to Tallahassee

The 2024 Let Us Live March. (Photo by Samantha Ponzillo)

TALLAHASSEE | Equality Florida’s Pride at the Capitol will return March 18-19 ahead of the second annual Let Us Live March on March 20, kicking off the 2025 Legislative Session with a call to action.

“This March … make your voice heard and hold lawmakers accountable,” Equality Florida has shared. “Pride at the Capitol is our campaign to show up and fight back against Governor Ron DeSantis and his legislative allies’ bills aimed at taking our freedoms, censoring our voices, and infringing on our rights.

“This is our time to mobilize our community and allies to defeat as many harmful bills as possible, reduce the damage of any legislation that may pass and champion our proactive legislation,” they continued. Equality Florida also noted that last year, 21 of the state’s 22 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were either defeated or neutralized because of the organization’s efforts.

The program will begin with a training session to prepare participants for the campaign. They will receive insider briefing from state lawmakers and will then be broken into smaller groups.

Participants will be able to meet with lawmakers, testify at committee hearings, attend press conferences, join rallies and work with other like-minded individuals from across the state.

The second annual Let Us Live March will follow March 20. The rally will once again feature transgender Floridians and allies rallying for trans rights.

“The fight continues,” Equality Florida notes. “The stakes are high and we need you to stand with us as we tackle the 60 most dangerous days in Florida politics.” Read more below:

Pride at the Capitol will be held March 18-19 in Tallahassee, followed by the Let Us Live March on March 20. Register and learn more at EQFL.org/PATC.