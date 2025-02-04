26Health celebrates newly remodeled health care facility with grand opening event

26Health CEO and President Latrice Stewart (L) and Director of Development Terrance Hunter. (Photo by Christopher Klimek)

ORLANDO | 26Health, a local health care facility that focuses care on underserved communities, celebrated its remodel Jan. 29 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting.

26Health, located at 801 N. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando, made updates to its health clinic that now includes new services and enhanced the preexisting ones. 26Health’s services include primary care, testing, treatment, pharmacy, mental health care, adoptions, a spa and a Mobile Unit that allows free HIV and STI testing to spread care on the road.

The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce, joined 26Health in celebrating its newly remodeled facilities. President and CEO Gina Duncan expressed passion towards uplifting health care organizations against government attacks while creating a diverse environment.

“DEI is in our DNA” Duncan said.

26Health CEO and President Latrice Stewart spoke at the event as well, saying “A place where inclusivity, care and community come together to create a brighter, healthier future for all. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter, not just for 26Health, but for everyone who walks through those doors, in search of support, understanding and empowerment.”

26Health now has five therapy rooms available with licensed therapists who specialize in LGBTQ+ care, substance abuse, children and couples. Though all therapists can assist with LGBTQ+ mental health care, there are two in this unit who specialize exclusively on those issues — Steven Borrero and Wilfredo Guzman. This department prioritizes care for all different types of people and experiences. This area was previously a parking garage for the building before the remodel.

Terrance Hunter, Director of Development at 26Health, was excited that the new space reflected the company’s goals.

“Our previous space was great, but this space feels more in line with who we are and how we intend to serve the community today and in the future.” Hunter said.

“Our [LGBTQ+] community needs more safe spaces,” he continued. “Safe spaces aren’t just ones that look warm and welcoming but they’re ones who reflect the people who are in them. The staff is reflective of the community, and we want to make sure that the community is aware of who our staff is so that when they come into the building, their already connected with someone, even if they haven’t met them in person yet.”

26Health now has an “Evolution Closet,” where donated clothes are available for those who are transitioning. They have changing rooms and clothes that range from masculine to feminine, including children’s clothes. Suitcases are also provided and accepted through donations.

When asked what 26Health is bringing to the community, Hunter said, “access.”

“Our location in Downtown Orlando makes us accessible,” he said. “The organization’s commitment to serving all people of our community regardless of insurance status, our commitment to removing barriers that are present to care and providing services that meet the needs of our community make us accessible.”

26Health also has a “Spa & Aesthetics” department where they offer skin treatment for all skin types, hair removal, facials and chemical peels. Specializing in this area is Brandi Concolino, who has been with 26Health for 10 years. Appointments can be made online through the website.

“As we move forward, we do so with open hearts and a clear purpose: to foster help and happiness, to break down barriers and to create a world where love and care know no boundaries,” Stewart said.

“We want the community to know who you are, how you identify, who you love or your immigration status doesn’t matter to us,” Hunter said. “We want this to be a place where they can come to get care, whatever kind of care they need. If it’s not a service we offer, we will connect them to that service. We want to be the LGBTQ community’s medical help.”

The remodel has provided many opportunities for its patients, but it also caters to its staff as well. Multiple break rooms are scattered throughout the building and “quiet rooms” were added for the staff to debrief and have a moment for themselves.

You can read more about 26Health and their services at 26Health.org.