Board members for LGBTQ foreign affairs group resign amid Trump attacks

President Trump’s ‘Defending Women’ executive order forced GLIFAA to make drastic changes. (Screen capture via Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies/YouTube)

The board of the affinity group Gays and Lesbians in Foreign Affairs Agencies (GLIFAA) announced “extraordinary measures,” including a spate of resignations, Jan. 31 to keep in compliance with President Donald Trump’s “Defending Women” executive order.

GLIFAA, an employee resource group that advocates for LGBTQ inclusion, equality and workplace protections within U.S. foreign affairs agencies, announced that elected board members who were active U.S. government employees stepped down. The group was forced to take the drastic step amid Trump’s attacks on federal workers and efforts to slash spending. In a letter obtained by the Washington Blade, GLIFAA says that its work within the Executive Office will end because of Trump’s “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” order, but will continue advocating for LGBTQ federal workers through its independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization status outside of its former official government capacity.

Executive Order 14168, also known as the “Defending Women” order, prompted this change within GLIFAA. It mandates that federal agencies recognize only two sexes, prohibits the use of gender identity in federal documents, and stops funding for gender-affirming care and any programs promoting “gender ideology.”

In the letter sent on Friday, the organization explained its board members resigned to comply with the recent executive order on LGBTQ rights, but not before appointing an interim board to help make the shift out of the federal government. It also urged any members of the GLIFAA board to remove any work email accounts connected with the organization and switch them to personal email addresses to avoid any potential retaliation, as well as to pay membership dues to allow the organization to continue protecting LGBTQ federal workers.

Despite these changes to the organization’s structure and ability to work in an official capacity within the government, the message was clear that GLIFAA will adapt to these changes to continue supporting LGBTQ federal workers, as well as other LGBTQ people facing oppression.

“We recognize the deep challenges this moment poses to both our membership and our mission to advocate for human rights, dignity, and equal access to opportunities for all members of our Community,” the letter reads. “Since 1992, GLIFAA has successfully advocated for policies that reversed discriminatory security clearance denials, secured benefits and accreditation for our spouses and family members, expanded healthcare and insurance coverage to meet the needs of our community, and promoted the advancement of human rights globally. We began this work in 1992 without official Department recognition, and while our activities as an employee organization have ceased for now, our mission to advocate for full legal and social equality for our members and their family members in the U.S. foreign affairs community will continue, albeit under different terms.”

The letter continued, advocating for perseverance amid an administration that has been hostile to the LGBTQ community, especially the trans community.

“In challenging times, the strength and resilience of our community matters more than ever. GLIFAA always has and always will represent all letters of the LGBTQIA rainbow. We are strongest when we stand together. So, we urge you to reach out to other members, uplift your colleagues and friends, and carry forward GLIFAA’s unwavering spirit of resilience, determination, and support for equality — wherever you are.”

This comes days after multiple federal government websites wiped any mention of transgender people, removed mentions of how HIV and other health problems disproportionately impact the LGBTQ community, and information on Civil Rights protections to comply with Trump’s executive order. Some websites affected by this order include formerly non-partisan organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Census Bureau, and National Park Service.

