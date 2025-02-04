Campaign for Southern Equality hosting town hall for families of trans youth

(Graphic via Campaign For Southern Equality)

The Campaign for Southern Equality will host an emergency virtual town hall meeting on Feb. 5 from 7-8 p.m. to provide resources and information for those affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order banning trans healthcare for youth under the age of 19.

“It’s been a relentless few weeks, and we know trans youth and their families across the country are scared and unsure of what the future holds for their access to health care,” CFSE announced. Trump has targeted LGBTQ+ Americans in a number of ways since returning to office, primarily those who are transgender.

“There’s a lot of information circulating about what you can and can’t do, where care can continue or not, and more,” CFSE also shared. “We’re gathering our team of patient navigators, care experts, and lawyers to help you cut through the noise to get the facts, figure out next steps to continue care for your family, and support you however we can through this challenging moment.”

The organization seeks to empower LGBTQ+ equality in the south. They do this by providing funding and training for activists, resources for LGBTQ+ Americans in the South and through grassroots organization, activism and long-term planning.

During the event, CFSE will provide healthcare and support information through the consultation of experts in law and medicine. A key goal is to provide clear and concise information regarding what families can and cannot do to ensure families can take the proper next steps. Resources will also be provided from their Trans Youth Emergency Project.

Similar to the Emergency Town Hall meeting, the project seeks to “help families navigate this complex and exhausting maze, offering logistical and financial support,” operating in 25 of the most anti-trans states across the country, including Florida.

Registration for the virtual event can be found on the CFSE website. Those who RSVP but are unable to attend will be sent a recording upon its conclusion. Read more and RSVP below:

The Campaign for Southern Equality’s Emergency Town Hall meeting will be held Feb. 5 from 7-8 p.m. RSVP and learn more at SouthernEquality.org/Feb5.