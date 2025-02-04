PHOTOS: Universal introduces the Cursed Coconut Club for Mardi Gras 2025

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | The Red Coconut Club at Universal’s CityWalk in Orlando is getting in on the celebration as it transforms during Universal Studios’ 30th Mardi Gras festival, running Feb. 1-March 30.

Renamed to the Cursed Coconut Club for the festivities, attendees will immerse themselves in the mystical realm of New Orleans with voodoo-inspired decor, tarot readings and live entertainment.

During the Cursed Coconut Club’s run, which is open Wednesdays-Sundays, starting at 5 p.m., visitors will be able to enjoy Mardi Gras-themed cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine.

Watermark Out News was able to preview the Cursed Coconut Club during Universal’s media event Feb. 1 where we also got the chance to sample some of the amazing dishes being offered at Universal Studios during the festival.

Check out our photo below, and get more information on Universal’s 30th Mardi Gras celebration at UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.