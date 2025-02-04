PHOTOS: Universal Studios kicks off 30th Mardi Gras festival with colorful parade

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Universal Studios Orlando kicked off its 2025 Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 1. This year’s theme, International Flavors of Carnaval, marks the park’s 30th Mardi Gras season.

Watermark Out News attended the opening day party at Universal Studios where attendees gathered hundreds of beads as the Mardi Gras parade made its way through the streets of Universal. This year’s parade features six brand-new floats as well as hundreds of dancers, stilt walkers and float riders throwing out more beads then ever before.

You will also have the opportunity to listen to jazz bands, who have come to Orlando from New Orleans, on the streets of Universal and the popular concert series is back. The festival kicked off with a concert by Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain.

The rest of the concert series will feature Joe Jonas on Feb. 8, Kool & The Gang on Feb. 15, Juanes on Feb. 16, Scotty McCreery on Feb. 22, Foster the People on March 1, Illenium on March 8, All Time Low on March 15, Lawrence on March 16, Coco Jones on March 21, DJ Pauly D on March 22 and TLC on March 29.

For more information o this year’s festival, go to UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras, and check out our photos from the opening night Mardi Gras parade at Universal below.

