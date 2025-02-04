Women in the Arts Expo 2025 returns to Orlando Public Library’s Melrose Center

Women in the Arts, a nonprofit group that supports women pursuing careers in art, will host their second annual Women in the Arts Expo event at the Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, located in the Orlando Public Library, March 29. The expo will provide an opportunity for its attendees to network and cultivate community in Central Florida’s art scene.

Women in the Arts was founded by Maria Gurrero in 2007, partnering with local organizations to uplift women in arts fields, as well as bringing the arts to programs designed for children and young people. The nonprofit operates on the goal of advancing women artists by highlighting their work and awarding grants, as well as developing programs for the arts in the Central Florida community.

The Women in the Arts Expo debuted March 2024, and featured a panel of prominent women in the arts such as Katherine Page, Curator of Art and Education at the Mennello Museum of American Art; Jennifer Evins, CEO of United Arts; Visual Artist Gisela Romero; Elyse Jardine, Senior Director of Community Outreach at United Arts; and Keidra Navaroli, McKnight Doctoral Fellow, University of Central Florida.

Last year’s event was made possible in collaboration with Orlando Public Library’s Melrose Center and was attended by women artists and leaders from: the Art & History Museums of Maitland, Artist Registry, Central Florida Watercolor Society, Crealdé School of Art, Eatonville Branch Library, Fusion Fest, Hannibal Square Heritage Center, Mennello Museum of American Art, Orange County Regional History Center, Orlando Museum of Art, Rollins Museum of Art, Studio T Photography, Swamp Sistas, University of Central Florida and the University of Florida.

Over the past year, the group has had the opportunity to collaborate with women artists across the country. Some of these artists include Yanira Collado, 2024 winner of the Florida Art Prize, Tenee’ Hart, winner of the 2024 Carlos Malamud Art Prize, Njeri Kinuthia from the University of Central Florida and the late Filipina artist Pacita Abad whose artworks were recently shown at MoMA PS1 in New York City.

Zeny Recidoro-Fesh, art writer with Women in the Arts, noted that the event is “must-attend” for women in the industry seeking community and resources in Central Florida. She believes the event is vital in understanding the artistic community in Central Florida and developing the careers of women artists as a whole.

Recidoro-Fesh says the goal for the Women in the Arts 2025 Expo is to “expand and enliven conversations among women artists, and strengthen their resources and connections among arts professionals.”

Women in the Arts, Inc. will hold the Women in the Arts Expo 2025 at the Orlando Public Library, Melrose Center, March 29 from 2-4 p.m.