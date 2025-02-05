LGBTQ+ lounge The Ball opens in St. Petersburg

Patrons enjoy The Ball on Jan. 31. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Ball officially opened Feb. 1, replacing speakeasy The Saint to become Tampa Bay’s newest LGBTQ+ bar and lounge.

The 21+ space is the latest venture from Pour Behavior Hospitality’s David Fischer, owner of Cocktail, The Wet Spot, Mari Jean Hotel and more. The LGBTQ+ businesses share the same complex in St. Petersburg’s Grand Central District.

Its rebrand from a religious-themed speakeasy was originally announced in Aug. 2024 for an October closure. The Ball was initially projected to open by last November, efforts which were delayed after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Saint officially closed Jan. 18.

“We felt that the bar had achieved what it set out to do,” Fischer says. “Themed bars have become the norm in St. Petersburg and we wanted to make sure The Saint went out on top … most owners wouldn’t make this bold move but I believe that Pour Behavior is known for pushing the envelope and innovating new experiences.”

Fischer drew inspiration from pop art in designing the venue, billed as a “pop art paradise doused in glimmering lights and bold colors.” Its décor pays homage to the disco ball — “one of the most iconic queer motifs, particularly within LGBTQ+ nightlife” — and community icons from across the ages.

“Once we started working on the look and feel the rest of the pieces just started to come together,” he explains. “We really wanted a place that focused on LGBTQ+ history and with that came the idea of designing it around queer icons.”

The Ball’s drink menu includes over 15 signature cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Their namesakes include LGBTQ+ entertainers, allies and activists like Elton John, Marsha P. Johnson, Freddie Mercury, Dolly Parton and RuPaul.

“Our team came together to select some of the most influential queer icons to pay tribute to on our cocktail menu, from Venus Xtravaganza to Chappell Roan,” The Ball first detailed Jan. 22 via social media. “Our menu of Icons & Legends is not only a fun way to pay homage to some of our favorite leaders & artists, but also a way to symbolize how our entire community comes together to offer something unique and important.”

“Elevated tapas inspired by classic bar bites” also feature. Offerings include candied bacon, popcorn chicken, grilled kabobs and “sweet tooth” options like fried PB&Js and fried oreos.

“At the center of The Ball is community and connection, which is why our environment is curated to prioritize conversation over a loud atmosphere,” its website notes. “While friends connect under our glittering ceiling, Tampa Bay’s best DJs play the hits you know and love from a giant disco ball overlooking the lounge.”

Additional entertainment is still being conceptualized. “We are trying to keep it diverse for all in the LGBTQ+ community,” Fischer says, noting that patrons can expect “all gender go-go dancers, pop culture inspired burlesque, top local DJ’s and much more.”

The Ball is currently open weekdays from 4 p.m.-3 a.m. and weekends from noon-3 a.m. Happy hour is offered seven days a week and private rentals for up to 120 guests are also available. Later this month, the venue will host Winter Pride’s inaugural Trans-N-Dance.

“We have tried to create another space we felt was missing in the LGBTQ+ offerings in the city,” Fisher says. “We wanted a bar and lounge atmosphere where conversations could be had while enjoying the company of friends and loved ones.”

View Watermark Out News’ photos from the VIP opening below.

The Ball is located at 49 24th St. N. in St. Petersburg. Learn more at The BallStPete.com.