Girls in Wonderland celebrates 25 years this June

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | Pandora Events is celebrating 25 years of Girls in Wonderland, an LGBTQ+ festival welcoming queer women from around the globe, June 5-9 at the Springhill Suites/Townhill Suites by Marriott in Winter Garden.

The silver celebration is lined up with special events and performances including queer indie-pop duo 76th Street, a Mardi Gras Femme Fest, a comedy show, live DJs, pool parties and dance parties to keep the celebration going throughout the week.

This year the festival will benefit Our Rainbow Nest, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides support to LGBTQ+ individuals and couples looking to start or grow a family.

“For 25 years, Girls in Wonderland has been about celebrating women, uplifting our community, creating a space where everyone feels at home and where everyone can be themselves,” co-founder of Pandora Events Yesi Leon said in a statement.

Girls in Wonderland’s 25th celebration comes during a year when WorldPride 2025 will be celebrated in Washington, D.C. during the same weekend.

Last year, One Magical Weekend announced it would move its 2025 events from the traditional first Saturday in June to May 29-June 2 to accommodate those who wanted to attend both WorldPride and OMW. Girls in Wonderland and GayDayS will continue with their respective 2025 events June 5-8.

For more information on Girl’s in Wonderland’s 25th celebration, visit GirlsInWonderland.com.