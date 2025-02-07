Cupid’s Undie Run returns to downtown Orlando

Participants from all over Central Florida gathered to show support at the 2023 Cupid’s Undie Run. (Photo by Shayne Watson)

ORLANDO | Every February, Downtown Orlando becomes the backdrop for residents running around in their underwear for a cause. Cupid’s Undie Run provides support for those suffering from varying types of Neurofibromatoses, a group of genetic conditions that causes tumors to grow on nerves, by fundraising for the research and care provided by the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

XL106.7, an iHeartRadio-owned Orlando station, has been fundraising for the event since it first came to town almost 10 years ago.

“It’s great to have people come together, raise awareness, raise funds and to just celebrate life to begin with,” says Sondra Rae, co-host and assistant producer for Johnny’s House, the morning show on XL106.7.

According to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, “Neurofibromatoses are genetically-determined disorders which affect more than 2 million people worldwide; this makes NF more prevalent than cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington’s Disease combined.”

This year, Cupids Run Orlando hopes to raise $30,000 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. The run will kick off with festivities at Elixir Kitchen and Bar on Washington Street Feb. 22. from 12-4 p.m. The “mile-ish” run ends with a fundraiser-affiliated dance party downtown.

“The cool thing is it’s called the Undie Run, but you don’t have to wear underwear. Some people go all out, but then some people just wear pajamas!” Rae says.

According to Rae, every year the radio station tries to recruit 50 people on their team and every year they’ve had one of the largest groups. She adds she’s also seen the queer communities involvement in the event grow throughout the years.

“I feel like the LGBTQ+ community, we’re very passionate whenever we put our heart behind something and so just to see all my friends come out and support this organization, it’s such a cool thing to like dress up for awareness and just have a good time,” Rae says.

Rae has talked about her queer experience using her platform throughout the years and has amassed a strong local following through the radio show.

“I think that more and more people are attending every single year from our community,” Rae says.

Registration for Cupid’s Undie Run is open for individuals 21 and older. Participants can join a team, start a team or join the fun run on their own on Cupid’s Undie Run website.