Renaissance Theatre launches immersive country event

(Photo by Mike Dunn; courtesy Renaissance Theatre)

ORLANDO| The Renaissance Theatre Company kicks off its new immersive show Feb. 7. The western-themed “Boots” will transform the space into a saloon and will feature a mixture of country and pop hits from a live house band. The event will also include line dancing and feature performances from local drag performers.

The Ren has previously hosted immersive experiences like “Nosferatu” and “54.”

“‘Boots’ is our biggest and longest-running party yet,” says creator/director Donald Rupe. “We’ve created an over-the-top saloon complete with a full-sized disco horse for the perfect photo op. Think Coyote Ugly meets Flaming Saddles in NYC or the Cowboy Carter halftime show, but in an intimate space with the action happening all around you.”

The night will start off with a live music performance, featuring pop and country stars like Shania Twain, The Chicks, Beyoncé and more. The music will be followed by performances from local drag stars Myki Meeks, Angelica Sanchez and Orusha San Miguel, along with a full cast of dancers, all hosted by Orlando actor Blake Aburn, fresh from his Off Broadway run in “From Here” over the summer.

General admission tickets are $15 and reserved seating is $25. VIP ticket packages, as well as all other tickets, are available at the Renaissance Theater Company’s website. Boots plays Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. starting Feb. 7. Renaissance Theatre Company is located at 415 E. Princeton St. in Orlando.

For more information, rentheatre.com/boots.