University of Mississippi student’s family one step closer to closure after discovery of remains

The University of Mississippi. (Photo via the university’s Facebook)

More than two years after Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, the remains of the University of Mississippi student and well-known member of Oxford’s LGBTQ+ community have been found.

On Feb. 5, the Oxford Police Department released a statement to social media that the state Crime Lab confirmed the human skeletal remains found in Carroll County over the weekend belong to Lee.

“The Oxford Police Department made a commitment to finding Jay, no matter how long it took,” Chief Jeff McCutchen said in the release.

The confirmation comes after days of rumors flying around Grenada County, where Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., the University of Mississippi graduate charged with Lee’s murder, is from.

An object found with Lee’s remains fueled the speculation: A gold necklace with his name on it, Mississippi Today reported on Feb. 3. The nameplate matched jewelry that Lee wore in videos on his Instagram that were posted two days before his disappearance on July 8, 2022.

“They had an idea who it was,” said Mark Stiles, the Carroll County coroner.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that deer hunters stumbled on Lee’s remains in a wooded gully on Feb. 1. The Oxford police statement did not include additional information about who found the remains or how.

“While this part of the investigation is complete, additional work remains,” police stated. “However, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

Stiles described the area where Lee’s remains were found as off a road where people are known to drive by and throw away garbage, old tires and unwanted furniture. Even though the landowners have complained to the sheriff, Stiles said, the illegal dumping remains such a common practice that not even this high-profile discovery will stop it.

“It’s very common in rural areas like this,” Stiles said. “You don’t find the remains until somebody stumbles across them.”

It remains to be seen how this discovery will impact the case against Herrington, who was charged with capital murder and taken to trial by the Lafayette County district attorney in December. One juror refused to convict due to the lack of a body, resulting in a mistrial.

Lafayette County District Attorney Ben Creekmore has said he intends to retry Herrington. He could not be reached by press time.

In Oxford, Lee’s disappearance sparked a movement organized by Lee’s college friends called Justice for Jay Lee. On Feb. 5, an Instagram account for the group posted a video of Lee dancing, his arm in the air, his long, blonde weave and sparkly silver skirt shimmering to club music.

The discovery brings members of Lee’s family one step closer to closure, said Tayla Carey, Lee’s sister.

“Speaking for myself, I can say it does bring me some type of happiness knowing he’s not out there alone anymore,” she said.

The next step is to celebrate Lee’s life by giving him the memorial he deserves, but Carey said she won’t feel closure until justice occurs with a new trial.

“It’s been a long two and a half years,” Carey said. “A very long, long, long two and a half years.”