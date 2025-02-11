PHOTOS: MegaCon Orlando 2025

MegaCon 2025 attendees. (Photo boy Deborah Bostock-Kelley)

ORLANDO | MegaCon 2025, held Feb. 6-9 at the Orange County Convention Center, was an unforgettable celebration of pop culture, drawing over 180,000 passionate attendees.

Fans got photos and autographs from comic book and toy artists and iconic film stars like Todd McFarlane, Molly Ringwald, Matt Smith, Jude Law, Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard, among many others.

The packed marketplace offered exclusive Funko Pop figures, comic books, and hundreds of other collectibles. Fans of all ages and types — comic book lovers, anime aficionados, gamers and cosplayers — found something to spark their excitement.

Watermark Out News was on hand to capture some of the magic of the many creative costumes. MegaCon 2025 was a place where fans could unite, celebrate their passions and create special memories.

Photos by Deborah Bostock-Kelley and Kenneth Kelley.