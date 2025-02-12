Mulan’s Corner: Trans state of mind, part 2

Hello readers,

Well, I was right another year, and my God, we have even more problems in the trans community. Every day, there seems to be a new law or another way to dehumanize us. But despite it all, I take pride in who I am. I always walk with my head held high and remind myself every single day: I am worth it!

But recently, I had to visit the emergency room, and for the first time in a long time, I was scared. I was afraid I might be turned away simply because I am trans. In that moment, I felt a panic attack coming on and my heart broke. Not just for myself but for my trans siblings who live with this fear every single day. No one should ever have to question whether they will receive care based on their identity. It’s exhausting to constantly wonder if the places meant to provide aid and safety will instead treat us as less than human. The weight of that reality is heavy, but it is one we bear together.

Throughout my journey of living my truth, I never second-guessed going places and that’s because of my mother. The day I came out, she told me that I had to be a thousand times stronger and that I had to believe in myself no matter what. She taught me that people will treat me the way I treat myself, and for me, that has always meant carrying myself with pride and dignity. Her words have been my armor in this world, a world that constantly tries to chip away at my existence. Even when the fear creeps in, I remind myself that I come from strength, resilience and a legacy of those who refused to be silenced.

But in that hospital room, with all these new laws weighing on me, I felt scared, defeated and most of all alone. That feeling only lasted a few moments though, because I quickly remembered who I am: a powerful Black trans woman. And I also remembered that I have a community behind me, a community that not only loves me but fights for me. We are not alone in this struggle. We have each other and that is our greatest source of power. The solidarity, the shared resilience, the unwavering support; we build each other up even in our darkest moments.

A few seconds later, I found myself writing down the names of people I know I can count on for the next four years. These are people who are true allies to me and my community. They include Brittani Acuff, Andres Acosta Ardila, Ethan Suarez, Joyce-Joyce, Ken Terrell, Darcel Stevens, Kara Johnson Williams, Bryan Dubac and, of course, my hero, the man who changed my life and in turn helped the entire trans community — Angus Bradshaw. There are many more, too many to name, but these individuals have been there from the start of my career and I don’t see them stopping anytime soon. They have shown up, time and time again, standing beside us, advocating for us and ensuring that our voices are heard. We need allies who are willing to not just stand with us in easy times but fight alongside us when it matters most.

So to my trans siblings, I encourage you to take note of your true allies and hold on to them because, as we see, we are in for the ride of our lives. And although I am shaken up, my faith in us surpasses that fear. We are strong, powerful and resilient. These challenges may slow us down for a moment but we all know one thing for sure — we cannot and will not be erased!

Mulan Williams is the founder of Divas in Dialogue, a groundbreaking organization supporting the TLGB+ community but always putting the T first. Living authentically as a Black trans woman with 20 years of advocacy, Mulan has dedicated her life to uplifting her community through education, outreach and empowerment. She’s a force for change, proving every day that resilience and love can transform lives.