Cynthia Erivo to perform in Tampa Bay with The Florida Orchestra

(Photo courtesy The Florida Orchestra)

TAMPA BAY | Cynthia Erivo will join The Florida Orchestra in Clearwater May 2 and 3 to showcase her “unparalleled artistry as she gives voice to music made famous by the greatest female singers of all time,” TFO announced Feb. 12.

Hot off an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance as Elphaba in “Wicked,” Erivo’s talents have been captured widely across the industry from Broadway to the big screen. Just some of her award wins include a Tony, a Grammy and and Emmy.

Additionally, she has been nominated for several Golden Globes, SAG awards and Oscars since her big screen debut in 2018. Such widely recognized prestige “puts her in the running to be the youngest-ever winner of a rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony),” TFO noted.

As a queer woman herself and an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ+ community, Erivo was honored with the Human Rights Campaign’s National Equality Award last year. The organization cited “her incredible work expanding visibility for the LGBTQ+ community, using her powerful voice to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and inspire the next generation of LGBTQ+ stars on stage and screen.”

Along with Erivo’s world-renowned voice, the performances will feature TFO Conductor Michael Francis, their Orchestra’s celebrated music director. The organization says he has “raised artistic excellence to new heights, strengthened the audience’s connection to the music and reinvigorated TFO’s community and education programs.”

Erivo’s first performance with the Florida Orchestra will be May 2 at 8 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. She will subsequently take the stage May 3 at 8 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.

Tickets for the Oscar nominee’s visit will go live for Florida Orchestra subscribers and top donors Feb. 19 at 10 a.m., then to the general public Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Read more below:

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.