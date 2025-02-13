Editor’s Desk: No LGB without the T

January was a lot to process. It had 19 days of dread, a quick reprieve for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — with literally nothing else worth celebrating on the 20th — and then chaos until the 31st.

I can’t say I was sad to see it go, even if February hasn’t been much better on the political front. But at least we’re one month closer to the end of Donald Trump’s final term, constitutional crisis pending.

As Project 2025 instructed, the 47th president has used his return to power to target diversity, equity and inclusion across the globe, in ways only the U.S. figurehead can. Like so many of us knew he would, his explicit attacks on LGBTQ+ Americans began on day one.

If you’re like me and have casual acquaintances or sadly, loved ones who assured you Trump wouldn’t come for the LGBTQ+ community, you can point them toward his string of executive orders to prove otherwise. Here’s a list of some existing ones he immediately rescinded:

“Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.” It directed agencies to advance equity for underserved populations like the LGBTQ+ community.

“Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.” It directed agencies to update their rules, policies and guidance to implement the Supreme Court’s landmark Bostock v. Clayton County decision, which protects LGBTQ+ Americans from discrimination in the workplace.

“Establishment of the White House Gender Policy Council.” It created a council to advance gender equity, including for LGBTQ+ Americans.

“Guaranteeing an Educational Environment Free From Discrimination on the Basis of Sex, Including Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity.” This added sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics in schools.

“Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals.” This addressed medically necessary care and more, but the title is pretty self-explanatory.

Like a true bully, of course, most of Trump’s political ire has been aimed at the most marginalized members of our community. Our transgender siblings.

Instead of addressing real issues impacting Americans, he set his sights on trans military service and inclusion in sports, restricted access to gender-affirming care and has worked to erase even the most basic trans recognition on the federal level.

His efforts have even included attempts to separate trans Americans from the rest of our community. The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs website, which offers guidance for Americans traveling abroad, updated its “LGBTQI+ Travelers” section to read “LGB Travelers” last month.

My husband, our friends and I were fortunate enough to travel overseas in 2024 and the resource was incredibly helpful for us. It’s top of mind for me because I highlighted it in last year’s LGBTQ+ travel issue.

The State Department didn’t stop there. Under “other useful links,” they list The Trevor Project — the nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth — as a resource “for LGB young people.”

It may seem small, but the change is indicative of how the Trump administration will try to appeal to members of our community who are prone to leave our trans siblings behind. We can’t let that stand — if you’re against one of us, you’re against all of us.

Transgender people existed long before the Trump administration and they will exist long after it.

For readers who are trans, you are loved and you are valued. Watermark Out News sees you, I see you and we’ll do everything we can to keep telling your stories because they matter. You matter.

With our rights under attack, we look at 10 years of marriage equality in this issue. Florida couples and LGBTQ+ advocates reflect on the milestone and how safe our marriages are under the Trump administration.

In Tampa Bay news, a local jury finds a shooter not guilty in last year’s murder of a Tampa gay man. The Ball also opens in St. Petersburg, the region’s newest LGBTQ+ lounge.

In Central Florida, an arrest is made in the murder of an Orlando trans woman and we look at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department’s Safe Place Initiative. Advocates across the state also prepare for Pride at the Capitol and the Let Us Live March before they return to Tallahassee next month.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source, so thanks for reading and supporting our advertisers. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue.