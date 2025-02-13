Trump picks Richard Grenell as interim Kennedy Center executive director

Richard Grenell speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

President Donald Trump on Feb. 10 picked Richard Grenell to serve as interim executive director of the Kennedy Center, just days after appointing himself chair the national cultural center and removing several members of the institution’s board of trustees.

Grenell is an openly gay diplomat and fierce ally to the president who served in high profile roles, including as acting director of national intelligence, during his first administration.

“Ric shares my vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American arts and culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!”

In a previous post announcing his takeover of the center and purging of Democratic board members including appointees of former President Joe Biden , Trump wrote “Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured drag shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP.”

Board members oversee the administration of federally appropriated funds for the “operation, maintenance, and capital repair of the presidential memorial as well as its trust-funded artistic programming,” per the 2025 fiscal year budget justification to Congress. Together with previous honorees, they are responsible for selecting new Kennedy Center Honors recipients each year.

The federal government provided about $45 million in funding to the center last year, roughly a fifth of its $268 million operating budget in 2024.

On Wednesday, Grenell said on X that he was briefed by the center’s CFO and learned there is “ZERO cash on hand. And ZERO in reserves. And the deferred maintenance is a crisis.”