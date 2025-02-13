Watermark Out News Issue 32.04: 10 Years In

10 Years In: Marriage Equality celebrates a decade as law. Is there a chance it could be reversed? Arrest made in July murder or Orlando trans woman. Shooter acquitted in murder of Tampa gay man.

SAFER PLACES | Page 08

The Pride Chamber to help expand OPD and OCSO’s Safe Place Initiative.



COMMUNITY & CONNECTION | Page 10

New LGBTQ+ lounge The Ball opens in the Grand Central District.



POSITIVE REACTIONS | Page 15

Sister Juana Reaction is back with her latest Viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Blue Trunk Community cultivates community an sustainability.



10 YEARS IN | Page 23

Marriage Equality celebrates a decade as law. Is there a chance it could be revered?



FLYING HIGH | Page 29

Orlando Ballet’s “Peter Pan” comes to Dr. Phillips Center’s Steinmetz Hall this month.



