Watermark Out News Issue 32.04: 10 Years In

10 Years In: Marriage Equality celebrates a decade as law. Is there a chance it could be reversed? Arrest made in July murder or Orlando trans woman. Shooter acquitted in murder of Tampa gay man.
SAFER PLACES | Page 08
The Pride Chamber to help expand OPD and OCSO’s Safe Place Initiative.
COMMUNITY & CONNECTION | Page 10
New LGBTQ+ lounge The Ball opens in the Grand Central District.
POSITIVE REACTIONS | Page 15
Sister Juana Reaction is back with her latest Viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Blue Trunk Community cultivates community an sustainability.
10 YEARS IN | Page 23
Marriage Equality celebrates a decade as law. Is there a chance it could be revered?
FLYING HIGH | Page 29
Orlando Ballet’s “Peter Pan” comes to Dr. Phillips Center’s Steinmetz Hall this month.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!