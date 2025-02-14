LGBTQ+ advocate Todd Delmay launches Florida House bid

(Photo via Delmay’s campaign Facebook.)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. | Democrat Todd Delmay has announced he is running for Florida House District 101 after Broward County’s State Rep. Hillary Cassel switched her party affiliation to Republican last December.

“For too long, politicians have put their own ambitions ahead of the people they were elected to serve,” Delmay said in a statement. “Voters in District 101 deserve a leader who will never betray their trust.

The LGBTQ+ advocate also promised to “be a steadfast advocate for the issues that matter to South Florida families — lowering costs, protecting reproductive freedom, and standing up for every community that calls this district home.”

Delmay and his family are deeply rooted in Florida’s fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Just over 10 years ago, Delmay and his husband were plaintiffs in the historic lawsuit that legalized same-sex marriage in the state. A year later, they were among the first six same-sex couples to be wed in Florida.

Today, Delmay works as the executive director of SAVE, Florida’s longest-running LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. He also briefly led The SMART Ride before the cycling fundraiser ended and served as the president of the Dolphin Democrats.

This is not the first time Delmay has run for District 101. In 2022, he narrowly lost to Cassel in the Democratic primary election.

Additionally, this is not the first time Cassel has switched parties. Originally a Republican politician, Cassels became a Democrat in 2017.

Florida Politics reported that her switch back to Republican came “after November’s red wave delivered to the GOP supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.”

“I’ve heard from progressives, moderates, and conservatives in the district, and they all agree on one thing: my opponent is everything they hate about politics… she is someone who switched parties twice to benefit her own political career and ambitions instead of working on the issues that people really care about,” said Delmay.

Spanning across Broward county including Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach and Hollywood, House District 101 leans blue with the Democratic party possessing 12,653 more registered voters than the Republican party.

Cassel and Delmay are currently the only candidates in the race for the seat. The 2026 Primary is on Aug. 18, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3.

To learn more about Delmay’s campaign, visit DelmayForFlorida.com