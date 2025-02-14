Watermark Out News is hiring for Advertising Sales in Tampa Bay

For over 30 years, Watermark Out News has proudly served as the leading LGBTQ+ news source in Tampa Bay and Central Florida. We’re now expanding our team and inviting passionate individuals to join us!

Are you driven and enthusiastic? Do you thrive in a dynamic, self-starting environment with excellent organizational and time management abilities? Can you collaborate effectively both independently and within a team?

Why Join Us?

Impactful Work: Be part of a team that delivers essential news to the LGBTQ+ community.

Career Growth: Opportunity to grow your career in a vibrant and inclusive environment.

We’re Looking For:

Motivated Individuals: Ready to make an impact and grow professionally.

Organizational Skills: Strong ability to manage time and priorities effectively.

Team Players: Collaborative spirit to work both independently and with colleagues.

Join Watermark Out News and make a difference!

Apply now to join a passionate team dedicated to delivering quality news and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Let your skills shine in a rewarding career with us!

FULL TIME ENTRY LEVEL POSTION, HEALTH INSURANCE BENEFITS & 401K OPTIONS

Watermark Out News is the leading media platform serving the LGBTQ+ community in Tampa Bay and Central Florida. Every other Thursday, we distribute up to 16,000 newspapers across the region, keeping our readers informed and connected. In addition to our bi-weekly publication, we produce a collection of high-gloss specialty magazines, a digital content for our website, and a weekly eNewsletter-delivering engaging content to our ever-growing LGBTQ+ community.

Please send a cover letter and resume to Danny@WatermarkOutNews.com.