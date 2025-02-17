Polk County Sheriff’s Office honors LGBTQ+ hero

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd (L) and AJ Slater. (Photo courtesy AJ Slater)

LAKELAND, Fla. | The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a Sheriff’s Commendation to AJ Slater this month, honoring the LGBTQ+ hero for saving a child’s life last November.

“On November 7, 2024, you witnessed a severe crash whereby a vehicle collided with a tree and immediately caught fire,” it reads. “Without hesitation, you rushed to the scene navigating thick smoke and intense heat to access the small children trapped inside the vehicle.

“Despite the immediate danger posed by flames and the potential for severe injury, you demonstrated remarkable courage and swift judgment in extricating one of the children from the wreckage,” the commendation continues. “Although critically injured during the rescue, you were not deterred from performing this selfless act of heroism.”

Slater suffered significant burns across his hands, forearms, back and face while attempting to rescue 3-year-old Walker and 5-year-old JoLynn Wills from the vehicle, the latter of whom did not survive. He also assisted their father Kody Wills, who was subsequently charged with DUI manslaughter and more Dec. 31.

PCSO’s commendation notes that Slater’s “rapid response … and fearless commitment to the well-being of others directly contributed to saving the life of a young child. Risking personal safety to assist others, despite the potential risks, [exemplifies] the highest standards of courage and compassion.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Polk County, I commend you on a job well done,” it concludes.

Sheriff Grady Judd issued it Feb. 3. His office also reflected on Slater’s heroism Feb. 7 via social media, sharing Slater’s GoFundMe, GoFundMe for the children’s mother Logan Deines and a forthcoming charity event to raise funds for her family on Feb. 22.

“Thank you, Polk County,” PCSO wrote. “You are what’s right in the world.”

Slater’s GoFundMe, organized by his mother, was also updated Feb. 7.

“Coming home was difficult for AJ,” it reads. “Living in walking distance of this horrific accident has affected his mental health more so than we anticipated. Finding a place to move to while being unemployed coupled by the cost of living has been impossible to do, so that adjustment of having to see this accident site daily has been extremely difficult.

“He was able to start trauma therapy in January and is currently looking for other therapeutic outlets,” it continues. “… The healing process will be long both mentally and physically for AJ.”

The update also addressed Wills’ charges.

“Learning the reasons behind why this all has happened was hard,” the GoFundMe reads. “To know that this was all 100 percent preventable made this all the more difficult to navigate for AJ, we are hopeful that justice will prevail for Jolynn!”

Watermark Out News reached out to Slater after he received the commendation, who echoed his mother’s words.

“I’m sad and angry for Logan with the fact that she lost a child due to a 100 percent preventable ‘accident,’” he says. “I am angry that I will have permanent disfigurement because someone chose getting drunk over the safety and care for his children.

“This has been life changing for myself and my family,” Slater continues. “Trying to process this has been extremely difficult. My heart hurts for Logan. I replay the scenario over and over and wish the outcome could have been different for Logan’s sake and she be able to have both of her children here with her.”

Slater has had multiple surgeries since the accident and will require a series of additional procedures as his recovery continues. As of Feb. 17, his GoFundMe has raised $42,291.

“I appreciate the recognition,” he adds of PCSO’s commendation, “but I so badly wish this outcome would have been different.”

To support AJ Slater’s recovery, visit his GoFundMe. Visit Deines’ GoFundMe here.