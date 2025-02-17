The Pride Chamber to host LGBTBE certification event

ORLANDO | On Feb. 20, The Pride Chamber will host an information event about LGBTBE certification.

Businesses with the certification are awarded to organizations that are majority-owned (51%) by an LGBTQ+ individual and verified by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). The LGBTBE Certification Meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. at the National Entrepreneur Center in Orlando. For businesses that operate during the events’ hours and cannot attend in person, the event will be held virtually as well. Registration can be found on The Pride Chamber website.

At the event, attending businesses can expect an overview of how to obtain the LGBTBE certification. Vinnie Silber, The Pride Chamber’s Director of Membership and Events, says there have been over 100 certified LGBTBEs throughout the years and 45 currently active. Silber also describes the event as a networking opportunity, as businesses come together with similar interests and goals.

“You don’t have to be a member [of The Pride Chamber] to get this certification. I just want them to know that it’s out there and that if used correctly, it can better your business and help it grow,” says Silber.

President and CEO of The Pride Chamber, Gina Duncan is ambitious to uphold the organization’s values by supporting its members with the mission of equality through economics. Duncan reassured that the chamber is dedicated to ensuring its members are safe while providing resources for businesses to advocate for themselves. Those resources include organizing informational events, such as the LGBTBE Certification Meeting, as a guide for growth.

“The NGLCC is a national and international resource for all of the affiliate chambers and a prime importance in reference to our LGBTBE initiative in getting our suppliers certified, trained, and providing a platform for them to be receiving bids and contracts and growing their business,” says Duncan.

In addition, LGBTBE-certified businesses will talk about their experiences and benefits of the certification. Among the business owners are David Ricciardi, Denise Merritt and Thor Falk.

Ricciardi is the Founder & CEO of Proximo, an analytics company with the mission to help customers understand their data and make the right decisions. His organization’s effort led them to be the recipient of the 2023 NGLCC Supplier of the Year. With the aid of the NGLCC, Ricciardi’s familiarity and expertise in the business industry create a sustainable environment for others to succeed.

“We’ve used it as a vehicle to grow our business over the years. And so from that perspective, I think it was good to kind of see that work pay off, the contributions that NGLCC has made to me, and I’ve made back to the community,” says Ricciardi.

Merritt, Founder & CEO of Merritt Business Solutions, serves as a board member of The Pride Chamber in her fourth year. Her organization focuses on helping minority business owners achieve economic equality and handle transactional tasks of the business owner, allowing them to focus on growing their business. Merritt Business Solutions with the LGBTQBE certification and awarded the 2024 NGLCC Supplier of the Year maintains the organization to be consultative and educational.

“Meeting other certified LGBTBEs, that camaraderie, and ability to have community and collaboration with them has been beneficial to me and my organization,” says Merritt.

Falk is among the LGBTBE-certified business owners as President of Falk Research Associates, a full-service marketing research firm that explores people’s thoughts and actions. The organization’s primary goal is to make sure their clients learn from a potential customer’s perspective. Including how a client and their product is viewed, helping them to thrive in their business. As LGBTBE Committee Chair for The Pride Chamber, Falk helps people understand the importance of the certification and claim the status. During which, he works to actively engage business enterprises to gain visibility.

“It’s our responsibility to get out there and say, ‘We are an LGBT-owned business that benefits everyone, and it creates opportunities for other businesses.’ It’s just great for visibility all around,” says Falk.

The Pride Chamber’s LGBTBE Certification Meeting will take place Feb. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the National Entrepreneur Center in Orlando. For more information, visit ThePrideChamber.org.