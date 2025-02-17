Winter Pride 2025: When and where to celebrate

Winter Pride decor at The Wet spot Feb. 16. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The inaugural Winter Pride kicked off Feb. 16 in the Grand Central District, launching a week of LGBTQ+-focused festivities organizers hope will become seasonal staples.

Its Opening Street Party & Tea Dance welcomed supporters to The Wet Spot and featured vendors across the street from Cocktail. View photos and video below:

“Now more than ever, we need a place where people feel safe, welcome and supported,” Winter Pride Executive Director Rob Hall told Watermark Out News last month. “We want people to feel the love and support that we feel every day, whether you live here or come on vacation … come here during this week to feel loved and appreciated.”

Read more about Winter Pride 2025 here and check out when and where you can celebrate the inaugural event below.

MONDAY, FEB. 17

DIVE-IN MOVIE

The Wet Spot, 2355 Central Ave. | 8 p.m.-midnight

Relax in a 90-degree heated pool as iconic queer films, “To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything!” and “Showgirls” light up the big screen. Sip on refreshing cocktails, snack on freshly popped popcorn,and other delicious treats as the magic unfolds. And keep an eye out for your favorite local celebrity Matthew McGee!

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

TRANS-N-DANCE

The Ball, 49 24th St. N. | 7 p.m.-midnight

A night of liberating dance for the trans community and their loved ones, set in the vibrant atmosphere of The Ball, St. Pete’s newest LGBTQIA+ bar and lounge. Enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, incredible entertainment, and non-stop music that keeps the energy high all night long, all in a safe space designed to celebrate and uplift the community. It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

ONE LOVE MULTICULTURAL CELEBRATION

FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S. | 7 p.m.-midnight

A vibrant celebration of the diverse cultures within the LGBTQIA+ community, this showcase of our cultures will feature stunning cultural performances, breathtaking art and incredible foods from around the world. Featuring special guest Lagoona Bloo.

BURLESQUE AT THE BALL

The Ball, 49 24th St. N. | 8 p.m.-midnight

Prepare for a wild co-ed burlesque show celebrating pride in St. Pete’s sexy new LGBTQ+ lounge, complete with delicious bites and craft cocktails.

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

SNOW BUNNIES: A SNOWY SAPPHIC CELEBRATION

Lost & Found, 2420 Central Ave. | 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

We’re inviting queer women to step back in time for an 80’s ski lodge bash! Wild burlesque, snowy photo ops, craft cocktails and good times are sure to be had for all that attend.

JIMBO AT THE WET SPOT

The Wet Spot, 2355 Central Ave. | 8 p.m.-midnight

See Jimbo, star of “Canada’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: U.K. VS. The World” live as one of Winter Pride’s incredible headliners! Your favorite drag clown is joined by stunning local talent for an unforgettable show on The Wet Spot’s suspended runway. This is a FREE 21+ event but VIP upgrades are available. Read Watermark Out News’ interview with the drag superstar here.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE WATCH PARTY” WITH JADE JOLIE

The Wet Spot, 2355 Central Ave. | 8 p.m.

Wetter is better, which means there’s no better way to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 17 than at The Wet Spot! Join local diva Adriana Sparkle and special guest host Jade Jolie of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 5 and “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” season 4 for an unforgettable evening to cheer on local queen Jewels Sparkles and more. Read Watermark Out News’ interview with Sparkles here.

PRIDE IN PLAID

Cocktail, 2355 Central Ave. | 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

WINTER JUST GOT HOTTER! A blowout party for Bears & beyond with a kilted dress code. red hot dancers and sexy music to keep you warm!

PELICAN BALL

Museum of American Arts and Crafts Movement, 355 4th St. N. | 8-11 p.m.

Get ready to dress to impress for a ball unlike any other — an enchanting winter wonderland filled with immersive experiences and endless excitement, all in celebration of our cherished community. Indulge in a dazzling array of gourmet cuisine from our curated food stations, sip on expertly crafted cocktails, and take a thrilling shot from the winter ice luge … This is more than a ball — it’s an unforgettable evening of food, art, philanthropy, and thrilling moments, set in a magical winter atmosphere you won’t want to miss! Featuring headliner and MC Carson Kressley of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” Tickets begin at $175.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

WINTER PRIDE DRAG RACE

FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave. S. | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This Winter Pride event challenges the most flawless of drag queens! A hilariously fun team event where your chosen team of 5 drag sisters compete for the title of Golden Amazon and a $5,000 donation to your chosen charity. The drag superstars are challenged to construct the ultimate ride to whisk them down the track and take the win. Teams of 5 will apply to build their fastest car and race it in drag through a course to crown a winner. The best of the best will be awarded the coveted prizes! Judged by Matthew McGee, Carson Kressley and Farron Hipp with a lay-by-play from Jade Jolie.

DRIPPING IN DIAMONDS CIRCUIT PARTY

Coastal Creative, 2201 1st Ave. S. | 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Shine bright during a jaw-dropping circuit party going all night long, complete with stunning visuals on a massive LED wrap-around screen that envelopes the dance floor, state of the art lighting, incredible decor provided by our events partner FrankLynn Visuals and celebrated international DJ Jesus Montanez.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

STREET FEST

Central Ave. between 22nd and 25th | Noon-5 p.m.

Local vendors galore, headliners, local entertainment, vendors, Grand Central businesses and community members take over the Grand Central District for a lively street festival celebrating everything pride. Featuring headliners Monet X Change, Nick Adams, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige and Jewels Sparkles.

AFTERGLOW: CLOSING TEA DANCE

The Wet Spot, 2355 Central Ave. | 5-9 p.m.

Finish Winter Pride with a bang with dancing, drinks, and incredible entertainment as we reflect on the week and look forward to the future.

ALL WEEK

WINTER PRIDE FOR THE PUPS

The Dog Bar, 2300 Central Ave. | Times Vary

The Dog Bar will hold events all week at various times. Festivities include Rainbow Paw Print Art, trivia, Bingo, and a Dog Bar Prom on Feb. 22. This main event will transform Dog Bar into a sparkly winter wonderland for their first-ever prom. Formal wear is encouraged for both dogs and humans.