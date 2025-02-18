15 LGBTQ+ gaming characters and their social impact

(Gaming Graphic by Mobile Premier League)

Last year, GLAAD’s Gaming Report shared that one in five active gamers identify as LGBTQ+. Even with such a large demographic of niche gamers, the gaming industry has less than 2% of queer representation in characters or storylines. Still, the gaming industry remains one of the top powerhouse forces in the entertainment industry with global revenue exceeding filmed entertainment and recorded music combined.

When a single queer character can generate 1.5 million Instagram posts, it sends a powerful message to developers and publishers that authentic LGBTQ+ representation drives engagement, builds community and creates lasting cultural impact. Social media data doesn’t lie. These queer characters are not just being tolerated, they are being celebrated as figureheads, creating queer fellowship through fan art, message boards and posts. The gaming industry can no longer ignore the need of including queer characters in their products. It isn’t just about diversity, it is about spending dollars and social media popularity. The data can’t be ignored.

Despite the lack of representation, the younger generation of queer gamers are forging a strong voice. Gen Z continues to engage more time in gaming than watching traditional television. Gen Z’ers are also becoming the voice of social media and LGBTQ+ gamers are responsible for millions of social media interactions when it comes to video games with 90% of Gen Z engaged with video games in some form and 22.3% of Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ+.

Mobile Premier League, a leading gaming platform in the U.S., just completed an analysis using Instagram hashtag data to determine the 15 LGBTQ+ gaming characters who have made the most significant impact on players and the industry.

Here are the leading queer characters on Instagram and their social impact:

Athena (“Borderlands”)

Identity: Lesbian

With approximately 1.5 million Instagram posts, Athena serves as one of gaming’s most celebrated LGBTQ+ characters. Fans consider her relationship with Janey Springs to represent an authentic lesbian experience that is complex and has a place in the action-packed narrative. Her sexuality is just a natural part of who she is and is not done with pomp and circumstance. Her character is deemed as transcending stereotypes.

Tracer (“Overwatch”)

Identity: Lesbian

Garnering over 800,000 Instagram posts, Tracer’s sexuality was revealed in the franchise’s holiday comic. Her relationship with Emily proved that heroes can come from all identities. Tracer’s storyline was been integrated naturally into the overall story. She has become a symbol of inclusion in the competitive world of gaming.

Ellie Williams (“The Last of Us”)

Identity: Lesbian

With nearly 400,000 Instagram posts, Ellie’s relationship with Dina won gamers over with the positivity and energy of young love amid difficult situations. Their storyline resonates with gamers and again, her sexuality is a natural part of the story.

Ciri (“The Witcher”)

Identity: Bisexual

Approaching 350,000 Instagram posts, the character of Ciri shows how fantasy can easily incorporate queer representation. Gamers are attracted to her strong character and find themselves reflected in her journey.

Soldier 76 (“Overwatch”)

Identity: Gay

With over 330,000 Instagram posts, Soldier 76 breaks down stereotypes regarding older gay male characters in the gaming world. The backstory of his relationship humanizes this hero and challenges the norm as to what a strong leader in the military can be.

Alphys (“Undertale”)

Identity: Bisexual

Generating over 267,000 Instagram posts, Alphys deals with themes of anxiety and self-discovery. She is the nervous, cool geek that gamers can associate with. Her character has also led celebrations of body diversity in the gaming world.

Max Caulfield (“Life is Strange”)

Identity: Bisexual

With more than 170,000 Instagram posts, Max has become a major figurehead regarding bisexual representation. Sexual fluidity is explored and reflects the lack of labels that Gen Z’ers adhere to. Players have the choice to explore Max’s identity and, in turn, can explore their own self-discovery.

Eivor (“Assassin’s Creed”)

Identity: Bisexual

With over 116,000 Instagram posts, the character of Eivor has made significant progress in representation in major blockbuster games. Gender roles in historical situations are explored and players can choose romance options. This sends a signal to other major game titles that sexuality can be explored.

Bridget (“Guilty Gear -Strive-“)

Identity: Transgender

With approximately 115,000 Instagram posts, Bridget’s journey as a transgender character has incited major conversations regarding gender identity. Her character has had an evolution over multiple games, ultimately coming out as trans.

Leliana (“Dragon Age: Origins”)

Identity: Bisexual

Generating nearly 48,000 Instagram posts, Leliana’s character in “Dragon Age” explores themes of religion and queer identity. With so many of the queer community negatively affected by religion, this game explores the idea that spirituality and queer identity can both exist.

Tiny Tina (“Borderlands 2”)

Identity: Lesbian

With over 41,000 Instagram posts, Tiny Tina represents youthful LGBTQ+ representation. Her coming out was matter-of-fact, and not made sensational. This natural integration of sexuality in the game is a step towards normalizing queer identity in the gaming world.

Zagreus (“Hades”)

Identity: Bisexual Polyamorous

With around 34,000 Instagram posts, Zagreus celebrates bisexuality and polyamory. The younger generation is ready for more diverse portrayals and open exploration of love and sex.

Dorian Pavus (“Dragon Age: Inquisition”)

Identity: Gay

With 18,000 Instagram posts, Dorian’s story resonates with queer folks who have been rejected by their family. It addresses the reality that many queer people face and the fear that many have in coming out for fear of losing their family.

Alex Chen (“Life is Strange: True Colors”)

Identity: Bisexual

Generating nearly 12,000 Instagram posts, Alex Chen celebrates both Asian culture and bisexuality. Her empathic powers reflect her sexual fluidity in being emotionally intelligent. This also shows the power of intersectionality.

FL4K (“Borderlands 3”)

Identity: Nonbinary

With over 10,000 Instagram posts, FL4K has become an AI patron saint to the nonbinary community. This character has sparked a lot of conversation about identity and expression. The popularity of FL4K has encouraged other game makers to include non-binary representation in their products.

