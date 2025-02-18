Buildable Stonewall National Monument submitted as Lego Ideas set

(Photo by Feacebricks; from Lego Ideas website)

A model of the Stonewall National Monument in New York City built out of Lego bricks has been submitted in hopes of becoming an actual Lego set, and you can help it become a reality.

Lego Ideas, a website established by the popular toy brand, allows Lego fans to submit sets they have built for consideration of being turned into official Lego playsets. The submissions are presented to Lego fans and voted on. If a submitted model reaches 10,000 votes then Lego will consider making it a actual set.

A Lego Builder, who goes by the name Feacebricks, submitted a brick build of the legendary Stonewall Inn, the setting of the Stonewall riots that kicked off the modern day LGBTQ+ rights movement. The set is approximately 3,750 pieces and includes the Stonewall Inn, parts of Christopher Street, Christopher Park and more than a dozen minifigures, representing various LGBTQ+ identities.

The set is filled with all kinds of diverse and inclusive details including a drag queen performing on stage, a counsellor working for an LGBTQIA+ helpline, a bartender and two customers on a date at the Stonewall bar, a trans woman in her apartment filled with LEGO bricks, an African-American couple visiting the monument with their child and more.

“As an amateur artist, I use LEGO bricks to create mostly minifigure-scale artworks, set in an imaginary world of peace, love, respect and LGBTQIA+ representation,” Feacebricks wrote on the submission page about why they built the model. “The Stonewall National Monument in bricks is the definitive celebration of diversity and equality, a vibrant symbol of inclusivity and acceptance, set in the present day.”

The submission currently has 6,000 votes with an additional 4,000 needed to be considered.

“A LEGO set dedicated to the Stonewall National Monument would promote universal values such as inclusivity, respect and love for diversity, aligning with LEGO’s mission to build a better world,” Feacebricks wrote. “It would be a valuable addition to the LEGO Ideas range, attracting not only bricks enthusiasts but also those who wish to express human values through art with a cheerful and colourful design.”

You can support Feacebricks’ Lego set submission by voting here and check out photos from Feacebricks’ submission below.