J. Lo, Troye Sivan, RuPaul added to WorldPride Music Festival

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Troye Sivan are set to perform for WorldPride. (Photo of Lopez courtesy LiveNation; Blade photo of Sivan by Michael Key)

WorldPride organizers announced Feb. 18 two new headliners for the WorldPride Music Festival at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. June 6-7.

Superstar Jennifer Lopez and gay pop artist Troye Sivan are set to headline, while drag trailblazer and TV star RuPaul will also take the stage for a DJ set.

Taking place over two days and nights and across three stages, WorldPride Music Festival will showcase a diverse range of music. Beyond pop stars and drag performances, house, EDM, techno, country, R&B and a host of other genres will be heard across the weekend.

Featured LGBTQ+ audience fan favorites include Kim Petras, Rita Ora, Betty Who and Marina. House and electronic fans will enjoy Zedd, Grimes, Purple Disco Machine and Sofi Tukker. Other top-billing pop stars include Tinashe, Raye and Grimes. Paris Hilton is also set to make an appearance.

Other artists that will bring their sounds to one of the stages include Aluna, Anabel Englund, Anne Louise, Coco & Breezy, Crush Club, Dombresky presents Disco Dom, Galantis, Hayla, Kaleena Zanders, Karsten Sollors, Leland + Friends, LP Giobbi, Matt Suave, Patrick Mason, Sasha Colby, Slayyyter, Spencer Brown, Trisha Paytas and Ty Sunderland.

The music festival came together as a partnership between Capital Pride, Dreamland’s producer Jake Resnicow (who ran WorldPride in New York) and event promoter Club Glow, which has produced several music festivals in the region. Club Glow is set to host a separate festival, Project Glow, also to take place on RFK grounds the weekend prior to WorldPride.

Resnicow, as executive producer, noted that, “WorldPride Music Festival is a moment the world will remember. With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before.”

Given the current political climate and anti-LGBTQ+ policies sweeping the country, “Hosting this festival in our nation’s capital makes it even more powerful — it’s not just a party, it’s a global movement.” Resnicow added.

Beyond the music, the festival will feature art installations and immersive experiences that celebrate the spectrum of LGBTQ+ culture, along with food and drink, specialty cocktail lounges, giveaways and a VIP section. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ community organizations, ensuring the festival’s impact extends beyond its two days of programming. WorldPride marks the 50th anniversary of Pride in the capital.

General admission, GA+ and VIP tickets start at $209.