Seminole County unveils new Sylvan Lake Park trail in Sanford

(Photo by Lola Fontanez)

SANFORD, Fla. | The Seminole County Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 18 at Sylvan Lake Park in Sanford for a new trail. The paved trail is 1.5 miles and stretches over a portion of Lake Sylvan.

This trail is one of the final projects of third-generation Penny Sales Tax investments into Seminole County parks. The Penny Sales Tax is a tax on consumer goods to visitors, residents and businesses. The tax was recently approved for a fourth-generation, as the referendums are approved in 10 year increments. Over the next 10 years, the city commission says that the tax will help fund park projects similar to this one, as well as improvements in stormwater infrastructure, sidewalks and roads.

Sylvan Lake Park is also a training ground for the Orlando Pride women’s soccer team. The Seminole County facility underwent full renovation in 2020, becoming the first training facility exclusive to a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team.

(Photos by Lola Fontanez)

Seminole County Commissioner Andria Herr notes that the new trail is also ADA-accessible, providing a stable walking and biking surface that is compliant with ADA guidelines and accessible to park-goers regardless of age or ability.

“It is now ADA compliant so we encourage anyone who needs special assistance to come out here and enjoy nature” said Herr. “It’s a way to get back in touch with nature, it’s absolutely beautiful to, in essence, walk onto the middle of the lake, you literally feel like you‘re in the most serene setting.”

Learn more about how the tax will be benefiting Seminole County at SeminoleCountyFL.gov/penny.