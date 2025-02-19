PHOTOS: Winter Pride holds 1st Trans-N-Dance

Winter Pride 2025’s Trans-N-Dance at The Ball. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride held its first Trans-N-Dance Feb. 18 at The Ball, the inaugural celebration’s signature gathering focused on the trans community.

Billed as a “night of liberating dance for the trans community and their loved ones,” attendees enjoyed the new LGBTQ+ venue’s craft cocktail, music and more. Fan favorite entertainer Vyn Suazion hosted the evening, which also featured dancers and DJ Chemical Lex.

Winter Pride Executive Director Rob Hall thanked supporters for attending and also introduced Dr. Bob Wallace of Love the Golden Rule, Trans-N-Dance’s presenting sponsor. He and others reflected on the importance of trans joy.

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. Read all about this year’s remaining Winter Pride events here and view our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.