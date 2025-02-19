St. Pete vigil to honor lost LGBTQ+ lives

ST. PETERSBURG | Project No Labels and Poetry is Activism will host a vigil to honor the lives of Sam Nordquist and Muhsin Hendricks at Enigma Feb. 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man, was found this month in New York. Officials described his body as “beyond depraved” and likened it to “the worst” homicide investigation they had seen.

The discovery of Nordquist’s body followed “repeated acts of violence and torture for more than a month by multiple individuals.” Five people have been charged with second-degree murder, though officials say there is no evidence so far that his torture and killing was a hate crime.

Hendricks was widely regarded as the world’s first openly gay imam. Shot dead on Feb. 15 near the southern city of Gqeberha, South Africa, Hendricks was ambushed by two men. Investigators have yet to bring any suspects surrounding the murder into custody, the BBC has reported.

Vigil organizers plan to “stand in solidarity with our trans and queer community demanding justice for these tragic losses and rejecting silence in the face of such violence and injustice,” they announced. Both men were considered pillars within their communities, with Nordquist being described as “a beacon of light for vulnerable adults, finding fulfillment in their company and bringing joy through dance and music.”

PNL and Poetry is Activism also noted that Hendricks “dedicated his life to creating spaces of acceptance within the Muslim community for queer individuals.” They say Enigma will be open for anyone who wishes to speak, share a poem or offer thoughts.

“This is not a political protest but a gathering of love, hope and solidarity, honoring two lives that meant so much to so many,” they noted.

To RSVP and learn more, visit Project No Labels’ Facebook page.