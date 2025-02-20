Come OUT St. Pete’s Chili Cook-Off returns

(Graphic courtesy Come OUT St. Pete)

ST. PETERSBURG| Come Out St. Pete‘s Chili Cook-Off will return Mar. 1 from 1-6 p.m. in the Grand Central District‘s 3000 block of Central Avenue.

The competition has been a staple in the city for over a decade and was turned over to COSP in 2023. This year’s event will be a part of the district’s Mardi Grad Street Fair and will feature fun for all ages.

The day will feature live music and entertainment, local vendors, a scavenger hunt and the chili cook-off. Mutts and Martinis will also have a Puppy Costume Contest for furry friends in attendance.

The cook-off requires participants to provide a least one gallon of chili, which must be available for tasting by 12:30 p.m. Cups, spoons and napkins will be provided. Judging will be split into two groups, people’s choice and a panel of judges.

Prizes for the people’s choice are $250 for first place, $175 for second place and $100 for third place. The prize for the judges’ choice will be a trophy for bragging rights. These will all be given out 5:30-6 p.m.

Registration will close for contestants on Feb. 27.

“It’s a lively celebration of music, flavor, and community fun—don’t miss it!” COSP shared. Read more on the organization’s website and below: