IMMERSE takes over downtown Orlando this weekend for its 10-year anniversary

Broadway star Michael James Scott is among the performers taking downtown Orlando by storm this weekend for IMMERSE. (Photo by Holly Wheldon Carpenter; courtesy IMMERSE)

ORLANDO| The IMMERSE interactive arts festival is set to return to downtown Orlando Feb. 21-23, celebrating10 years in the heart of Central Florida. Spanning 10 city blocks and featuring hundreds of artists, the three-day event runs from 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with daytime programming on Sunday.

Creative City Project, a collective of artists dedicated to presenting Central Florida with interactive arts opportunities, has announced the signature performers headlining the event featuring Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, the Blue Man Group, Broadway stars and many more. Attendees will experience a vibrant festival filled with unexpected creative encounters, awe-inspiring live performances and interactive installations, transforming Downtown Orlando into a hub of wonder and creativity.

Artists from Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney will make their debut at the arts festival this weekend with their signature blend of acrobatics, mesmerizing visuals and captivating music. The iconic Cirque du Soleil performers, a highlight of past IMMERSE festivals, will introduce brand new, electrifying acts to this year’s festival. Aerial Pencil and Cerceau (Aerial Hoop) artists from Drawn to Life will soar above city streets, suspended from a crane over bewitched audiences. Drawn to Life performances will take place Friday and Saturday nights at Seneff Arts Plaza at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“As part of the Central Florida arts scene, Drawn to Life is excited to participate in IMMERSE, bringing thrilling performances from Cirque du Soleil right into the heart of Downtown Orlando,” said Drawn to Life Artistic Director Justin Sullivan. “A deep commitment to the arts is something that makes Central Florida such a special place to live in and visit, and we are fortunate to be part of that colorful tapestry.”

Blue Man Group will also return as a headliner for the 2025 IMMERSE festival, bringing their signature energy and musical performances to the stage and streets of the event. Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday nights at the Massey Services Stage, located at Chase Plaza. Guests can also expect to see Blue Men wandering the streets of the festival, bringing a whole new level of comedy and interactivity to public spaces across the city.

Their performances at IMMERSE will feature previews that will pave the way for their upcoming full-length resident show returning to Central Florida in April 2025. The global entertainment phenomenon is known for their award-winning theatrical performances and creative exploration of the iconic blue characters. The show has reached millions all over the world, renowned for their performances that celebrate art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

“Blue Man Group is honored to be invited to perform again at IMMERSE Fest, ahead of our anticipated return to Orlando in April 2025,” said Jack Kenn, Managing Director of Blue Man Group. “IMMERSE Fest speaks to our core brand and character ethos, so it was a no brainer for the Blue Men to be part of bringing unexpected, immersive, creative experiences to our collective fans again.”

Orlando’s own Michael James Scott, an award-winning Broadway star and recording artist currently starring as the Genie in “Disney’s Aladdin” on Broadway, also returns for IMMERSE festival. Known for his electrifying stage presence and powerhouse vocals, Scott will be centerstage for his Friday and Saturday night performances, alongside members of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and local vocalists. The performance will be a compilation of iconic tunes accompanied by fireworks displays, and Scott promises a night of love, laughter and an unforgettable celebration of musical magic.

“Returning home to Orlando and being part of the iconic Immerse Festival is an absolute honor,” said Scott. “To share the stage and help create a sparkly magical musical performance with some of the most incredible artists in the world in the city that shaped me is a dream come true. This is a celebration of music, connection, and community, and I can’t wait to light up the night with my hometown family!”

Scott’s performance also features previews from his upcoming full-length concert, “A Dream is a Wish,” which will take place May 17 at Steinmetz Hall in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with the Orlando Philharmonic.

Along with these classic headlining acts, the festival plans to feature performances from Central Florida-based arts organizations, including Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera Orlando, Renaissance Theatre Company, Central Florida Community Arts, Orlando Science Center and dozens more.

“This year’s IMMERSE is our biggest yet, and these three headliners are just the beginning,” said Creative City Project Founder and Artistic Director Cole NeSmith. “IMMERSE is about creating experiences audiences can’t have anywhere else in the world. Only at IMMERSE can you see Cirque du Soleil artists flying high above a city, Blue Man Group bringing their energy to the streets, and Michael James Scott performing with fireworks that match his big, joy-filled spirit. It’s an event unlike any other.”

Many tickets are complimentary, however there are some additional paid options for guests seeking full access. All tickets are currently available at IMMERSEfest.com.