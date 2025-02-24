PHOTOS: Winter Pride finishes strong with 1st street festival

Vyn Suazion performs at Winter Pride’s street festival. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride held its inaugural street festival in the Grand Central District Feb. 23, wrapping a week’s worth of LGBTQ+ festivities with a massive celebration.

Supporters and vendors filled the 2200-2500 blocks of Central Ave. for the car-free event. In addition to local entertainers like emcee Adriana Sparkle, Jay Miah, Vyn Suazion and other fan favorites, attendees enjoyed headlining entertainment from stars of the stage and screen.

Featured performers included Nick Adams of “Drag: The Musical” and notable “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum. “All Stars” winner Monet X Change, season 16 contestant Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige and Jewels Sparkles, the Tampa Bay entertainer currently competing on season 17, each wowed the crowd.

Official festivities continued afterwards at The Wet Spot for a closing tea dance. Read more about the inaugural Winter Pride here and view Watermark Out News’ photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.