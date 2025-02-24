PHOTOS: Winter Pride holds inaugural Drag Race

Representatives from Team Carson’s All Nighter Diner and Winter Pride. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride supporters gathered at FloridaRAMA Feb. 22 for the celebration’s inaugural Drag Race.

Teams of “drag sisters” competed in homemade boxcars for the chance to win the title of “Golden Glamazon” and a $5,000 donation to the charity of their choice. They navigated an obstacle course and performed for the crowd along its route.

Attendees also enjoyed commentary from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” emcee Jade Jolie and celebrity judges Farron Hipp, Matthew McGee and Carson Kressley, also of “Drag Race” fame. Racers from Equality Florida, the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and more participated this year.

Team Carson’s All Nighter Diner was ultimately victorious, winning the grand prize for Southern Legal Counsel. The organization provides legal representation in civil legal matters such as education advocacy, disability issues LGBTQ+ equality, rights of people and much more.

Read more about the inaugural Winter Pride here and view Watermark Out News’ photos below.

Photos by Deidre Favero.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.