Venice Pride to hold fifth annual celebration

VENICE, Fla. | Venice Pride will hold its fifth annual celebration March 8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at SunCoast MCC.

The first Venice Pride Festival was held in Nov. 2018. With widespread community support, Venice Pride Inc. was formed and the celebration has continued to flourish.

Diversity, creativity and courage have remained the core values of the festival, which supports members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Venice and its surrounding areas. Organizers also engage in community service, partnerships with local organizations and more.

This year’s festival will feature DJ Janine McCarty and performances from Sarah Fleener, Doug Burns, Bri Rivera and Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota. The chorus has proudly performed at Venice Pride since it began.

“Diversity: The Voices of Sarasota has been honored to participate in the Venice Pride event since its inception,” Diversity President Bernadette Cattanach says. “The chorus has always maintained a close relationship with the Venice Pride organization and fully supports their vital work within the community.

“Together, we celebrate love, acceptance, and the beauty of diversity, amplifying voices that resonate with inclusivity and compassion,” she adds.

Attendees will also enjoy Venice Pride’s annual “Pride Pet Parade” at 2:30 p.m., which will include a pet blessing by local clergy, and community-focused vendors. The family friendly festival will feature a Kid’s Corner with face painting and a balloon artist as well.

Venice Pride 2025 will be held March 8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at SunCoast MCC, located at 3276 E. Venice Ave. For more information, visit VeniceFLPride.com.