Hamburger Mary’s gives update on new Kissimmee location

John Paonessa (L) and Mike Rogier at Hamburger Mary’s in downtown Orlando. (Photo by Caitlin Sause)

Hamburger Mary’s announced on its Facebook that they are in the “home stretch” of opening the public to their new location in Kissimmee.

The LGBTQ+ restaurant, which closed its downtown Orlando location after 16 years last June, will take over the Capone’s Dinner & Show building off Highway 192, but not before a total revamp and remodel.

The highly anticipated announcement states that the venue will have a spectacular theater, free on-site parking and a hotel on the property “for those who want to have a great place to stay close to the attractions and enjoy entertainment and great food from your friends at Hamburger Mary’s.”

Hamburger Mary’s left their W. Church St. location last year after owners John Paonessa and Mike Rogier felt the “hustle and bustle” of downtown had died down.

The downtown Orlando location brought in nearly 2 million people since its opening in 2008, according to Paonessa, who stated they have “celebrated more birthdays, engagements, bachelorette parties, weddings and girls or guys night out than we could ever count.”

The Facebook update states we can expect more pictures and videos of their new Kissimmee venue throughout the week.

Watermark Out News has reached out to Paonessa for more details on the new location including a possible opening date. Stay tuned for more updates to come.