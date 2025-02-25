Michigan Rep. Josh Schriver introduces a resolution protesting same-sex marriage

(Photo from Michigan Rep. Josh Schriver’s X)

Michigan Rep. Josh Schriver, a far-right politician representing the state’s 66th district, introduced a resolution to the U.S. Supreme Court Feb. 25 calling for the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges, a historical case requiring states to recognize same-sex marriages.

According to CBS News, the representative’s press release announcing the resolution states that it has 12 sponsors and “urges the preservation of the sanctity of marriage and constitutional protections that ensure freedom of conscience for all Michigan residents.”

Schriver, who was met with backlash over a “racist” tweet just last week, posted to X, “Make gay marriage illegal again. This is not remotely controversial, nor extreme.” In another post, Schriver wrote, “America only ‘accepted’ gay marriage after it was thrusted into her by a perverted Supreme Court ruling.”

The Resolution to Restore Marriage



✅ Introduced pic.twitter.com/UrX1zSdmUf — Rep. Josh Schriver (@JoshuaSchriver) February 25, 2025

His X account is also riddled with bible scriptures, anti-trans rhetoric and calls for CEO Elon Musk to ban porn off the platform to “avoid prison.”

The resolution comes on the 10th anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriages.

Schriver received criticism over his anti-gay resolution from Michigan’s 54th Attorney General Dana Michelle Nessel and Rep. Jason Morgan, who rules over Michigan’s 23rd District — both of whom are in same-sex marriages.

Additionally, after the representative’s racist X-post, Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate said that Schriver “has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others.”

Schriver was elected into the Michigan House of Representatives for a two-year term in November 2022 and is described on his website as “Michigan’s most conservative State Representative.”

