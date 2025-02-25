PHOTOS: Orlando Junk Journaling Club gets crafty and social

(Photo by Caysea Stone)

ORLANDO | Junk Journal Club was founded by Bela Colamarco, a bisexual community member and creator, as a social club for Orlando residents to make friends and memories while working on “junk journals.”

Junk journaling is a form of collaging that can be traced back to the 19th century, but has surged in popularity in recent years through the circulation of the craft across social platforms. It involves gluing and taping various forms of “junk” such as receipts, cup sleeves, cut-outs, fabrics, wristbands, etc. to create a comprehensive mixed media art piece.

“While it’s not queer-focused, I want to make it very obvious that I welcome everyone to the event,” Colamarco said.

At their recent meeting, attendees handed out handmade valentines and candy while journaling shoulder-to-shoulder.

The next meeting of the Orlando Junk Journal Club will be March 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Ivanhoe Park Lager House. Price to join is $15.

Check out the photos from the previous meeting below.

Photos by Caysea Stone.