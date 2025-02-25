Zebra Youth raises $26K during bowling fundraiser

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Zebra Youth’s second annual “Strikes For Stripes” event took place Feb. 16 at Aloma Bowling Center in Winter Park. The fundraiser was named a success by the coalition, not only bringing in more than $26,000 in donations, but also bringing the community together for a night filled with bowling, raffles, a silent auction and a myriad of other competition-driven events.

“Typically with our fundraisers, we try to do at least one a year that is accessible and affordable for the average person and family-friendly,” said Zebra Youth Executive Director Heather Wilkie.

The event welcomed families and community members in Orlando for a positive night of support and wholesome fun. Zebra Youth has continued to receive donations and bids since the night of “Strikes For Stripes.”

The group’s goal for the event was $50,000, a sum that would go toward purchasing a new passenger van and getting auto insurance in order to allow Zebra to accommodate accessibility needs, assist with youth move-ins and provide transportation for youth in crisis. With the help of sponsors and attendees, Zebra Youth was able to rack up an impressive $26,947.01, over halfway to their goal.

Zebra Youth has not previously owned or provided transportation services but hopes to add it to their arsenal of community support services. Wilkie notes that a vehicle is not always accessible for many young people, particularly those in crisis or experiencing uncertain circumstances.

“The goal is to buy a vehicle for Zebra, a lot of times our youth need transportation,” says Wilkie. “It’s a really important service to be able to offer to the youth because young people can’t drive or may not necessarily have the ability to use a vehicle, so we’re [Zebra Youth] expanding accessible services to the youth that we serve in the community.”

The event was presented by Crew Health and Zebra Youth’s community partners — Aloma Bowl, Come Out With Pride Orlando, Addition Financial, Universal Orlando Foundation, Jamie Billotte Moses, Heath Arnsperger, Watermark Out News, Central Florida Public Radio, A La Cart Orlando, Elizabeth Gianini, Sodexo and Holland & Knight LLP.

The fundraiser page will remain active through March 21, allowing supporters to continue to donate and aid Zebra Youth in reaching their overall goal.

Zebra Youth is a local nonprofit focused on providing services to LGBTQ+ youth. The organization recently expanded its short-term housing for queer youth thanks to a grant from the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida through its Brighter Days initiative.

You can continue to donate to Zebra Youth’s Strikes for Stripes campaign at GiveButter.com/c/S4S24. You can find more information about Zebra Youth by going to ZebraYouth.org.