Eskamani packs The Beacham for her mayoral campaign kick-off celebration

(Photo from Rep. Anna V. Eskamani’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | The mayoral campaign for Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani kicked off with a celebration event on Monday night with speeches from many leaders who have endorsed her and Eskamani delivering a message of hope for the city of Orlando. Eskamani announced in December that she is running to become the next mayor of Orlando.

When Eskamani first came out on The Beacham’s stage, she made her way to the podium with a large smile on her face when, shortly after, the crowd started chanting her name. She started her speech saying she was inspired by the crowd and gave thanks to those who made the event and her run happen.

“This community is not about me, it’s about us.” Eskamni said.

Ekamani added that her campaign represents a “new generation of leadership” after filing to succeed the role from the longest-serving mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer, who was first elected in 2003.

Eskamani provided her stances on several modern day issues and what the city must maintain. She called for public safety, strong public schools, environmental protection, clean energy expansion, affordable housing and multiple other concerns.

Eskamani said she “doesn’t blame” those who turn to Trump for guidance, mentioning that the political system is broken. She said her team is actively trying to be a partner in the community and listen to the concerns of the people.

Addressing those who have not felt seen by City Hall, Eskamani provided a survey at the event that included multiple questions on ways to improve the city. The questions ranged from “What do you love about Orlando?” to questions about the city’s top priorities and what can be improved for the benefit of Orlando’s future. Once there are 1,000 responses, it will be released with Eskamani’s plan is to have it fuel policy papers. You can access the survey here.

“This campaign is not about one person; it’s about all of us and we’re not gonna win unless all of us are in it together,” Eskamani said. “We need cities to step up their game, to fight back against fascism and to defend democracy for all.”

She mentioned how immigrants and people in the trans community are being targeted and how many people are losing their jobs. Eskamani then talked about control at The White House level, stating that Elon Musk “calls the shots.”

“No one is safe under the Elon Musk administration,” Eskamani said. “While several politicians are trying to suck up to him, I am calling him out.”

Many of Eskamani’s endorsers spoke at the Monday night event. Attendees heard from Florida Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Florida Reps. Johanna López and LaVon Bracy Davis, immigration attorney Echo King, and trans activist Andrea Montanez. Eskamani’s former University High School AP Government teacher, Christopher Norris, spoke at the event as well.

Attending the event was Florida Rep. Rita Harris, Tax Collector Scott Randolph, Public Defender Melissa Vickers, school board member Stephanie Vanos and former Florida Rep. Tom Keen.

There were multiple performances at the celebration event, notably one from local entertainer and Pulse survivor Angelica Sanchez as well as the Renaissance Theater Company ensemble singing an impactful rendition of “I Know Where I’ve Been,” from “Hairspray the Musical.”

You can view the event, which was live streamed on Eskamani’s Facebook page, here and check out photos from the event, posted to Eskamani’s Facebook, below.

For more information on Eskamani’s run for Orlando Mayor, visit AnnaForOrlando.com.