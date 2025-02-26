Singhaus Scholarship’s Oscar Watch Party is back this Sunday

It’s time to roll out the red carpet! This is your official invitation to the Singhaus Oscar Party, benefiting the Singhaus Scholarship Fund.

A star-studded evening celebrating the highest honors in the motion picture industry, this fabulous event was a time-honored tradition of the Singhaus Family and the party is continuing! Dress to impress and come to The Abbey Orlando for the live broadcast of the 97th annual Academy Awards hosted in person by Central Florida’s own fabulous comedy queens Gidget Galore and Divine Grace as Bea Authur with special guest Darcel Stevens.

It’ll be a night of fun with friends, food, fashion, cocktails, silent auction and more!

Tickets start at $30 and proceeds will fund scholarships for Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ young talent.

A special Thank You to the event sponsors: the LGBT+ Center Orlando, Harmony Healthcare, Crew Health and Tito’s Vodka!

Get your tickets now at https://rb.gy/7fqwxy.

Event: 4th Annual Oscar Watch Party – a Fundraiser for the Singhaus Scholarship

Location: 100 S. Eola Dr., Orlando, FL 32801

Date: March 2, 2025

Time: Doors open 5:30pm | Entertainment Begins at 6:00 PM

Tip: Arrive early enough to fill out your Oscar’s ballot before the awards begin, grab a cocktail and peruse the silent auction!

We’ll see you on the red carpet!