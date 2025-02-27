Qmunity offers a safe space, celebrates diversity in Venice

(Photo courtesy Qmunity)

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue, we check in with Qmunity.

Located in Venice, it is more than just a restaurant: it’s a testament to the power of inclusion, community and resilience. Owned and operated by Gina M. Garcia, it serves as a welcoming space for all — whether they are members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies or simply looking for good food and great company.

For Gina, Qmunity is deeply personal. Born in the Middle East and raised in Orlando, her heritage is a blend of Filipino and Spanish cultures. Gina’s life experiences, including serving under a diverse chain of command during her career in the Navy, have instilled in her a profound appreciation for inclusivity.

“I grew up surrounded by people from everywhere,” she explains. “Qmunity isn’t just about being an LGBTQ+ safe space; it’s about celebrating diversity in all forms. When I celebrate diversity, I’m celebrating my history.”

This philosophy is reflected in Qmunity’s decor, which pays homage to LGBTQ+ history. But Gina’s mission extends beyond food and aesthetics; Qmunity is a place where everyone can feel at home, safe and valued.

Gina emphasizes that Qmunity is a restaurant, not a bar. Its menu is inspired by global cuisine, a culinary experience that reflects her belief in celebrating all cultures.

The idea for Qmunity arose at Gina’s annual bonfire, where guests write their hopes and goals for the coming year on a whiteboard. Last year, all their whiteboards included a common theme: community, friendship and a place to belong. At a personal crossroads, six months after an accident and having paused her previous business, Gina wrote on the board, “I need to find a new business.”

The very next day, she discovered an available bar/restaurant space. Inspired by the community’s desire for a place to belong, she created Qmunity.

“I wrote to my friend that I wanted to create a ‘Qmunity’ space for us — a restaurant that would serve as a gathering place,” Gina says. “Confused by my spelling, she responded, ‘Qmunity?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s it! For the Queens, Queers, Questioning, and everything in between.’”

Qmunity’s opening was a labor of love, supported by a community of volunteers. Gina, who had no prior experience in the restaurant industry, relied on her background in directing documentary films to hire and manage the right crew. She purchased the space on April 13, 2024, and had the help of 63 volunteers to clean, paint and prep the building.

“We had an obscene amount of people eager to help because they so desperately wanted Qmunity,” Gina shares. “I feel so blessed, and all I did was try to find a space for people who felt hopeless.”

Safety is a priority at Qmunity. Gina’s commitment to creating a secure environment stems from her experience in Orlando during the Pulse shooting, where she assisted in relief efforts and witnessed the devastating impact on her community. Thus, she designed the building with six exits.

“It’s very easy for people who have hatred to target the queer community, but I am very intentional about the safety plan here and I have a responsibility to my patrons to create a space that is both welcoming and secure,” she notes.

Since its opening on June 1, 2024, Qmunity has quickly become a cornerstone for Venice’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies. It offers a space for social groups and activities that bring people together, such as Venice Pride and PFLAG meetups, an under-30 soccer club, LGBTQ+ veterans’ coffee and bagel gatherings and hosts monthly concerts by Hannah Falestiny, a talented singer and dedicated music therapist.

With six years of experience, Hannah provides therapeutic music for hospice patients, bringing comfort and peace during their final stages of life. Her performances at Qmunity reflect her deep compassion and love for creating meaningful connections through music.

“What makes Qmunity special to me is the support and acceptance I’ve found there,” Hannah says. “Coming out as bisexual wasn’t easy, especially coming from a Middle Eastern and Catholic background where family support wasn’t always present. The people at Qmunity have been a source of encouragement and kindness … Having a platform to share my music and showcase my talents, thanks to Gina, has been deeply fulfilling.”

Hannah also says Qmunity is a welcoming space with something for everyone, including Gen Z members of the queer community. She says finding queer support in Venice can be challenging, especially in environments that don’t revolve around drinking or nightclubs. Qmunity fills this gap by providing a safe, inclusive space for connection and support.

Qmunity’s journey is just beginning and Gina is envisioning even more ways to bring people together. With plans to expand programming and deepen community ties, it is poised to become a lasting fixture in Venice.

“If you’d told me a year ago that Qmunity would exist, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Gina says. “But here we are, and it’s all thanks to the incredible people who’ve come together to make it happen.”

Qmunity isn’t just an LGBTQ+ space — it’s a celebration of humanity. Whether you come for the food, the camaraderie or the sense of belonging, one thing is certain: at Qmunity, you’ll always feel at home. Learn more at Qmunity.us.

