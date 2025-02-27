Watermark Out News Issue 32.05: WONDER Awards

WONDER Awards: Readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards.
HOPE IN THE HOUSE | Page 08
Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet announces his run for Florida House seat.
POLK’S PRIDE | Page 10
Polk County Sheriff’s Office honors LGBTQ+ hero AJ Slater..
STATE NEWS | Page 12
Democrat Todd Delmay launches bid for Florida House District.
UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME | Page 15
Bianca Goolsby returns with her latest viewpoint column.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Qmunity offers an LGBTQ+ safe space and celebrates diversity in Venice.
WONDER AWARDS | Page 23
