Watermark Out News Issue 32.05: WONDER Awards

HOPE IN THE HOUSE | Page 08

Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet announces his run for Florida House seat.



POLK’S PRIDE | Page 10

Polk County Sheriff’s Office honors LGBTQ+ hero AJ Slater..



STATE NEWS | Page 12

Democrat Todd Delmay launches bid for Florida House District.



UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME | Page 15

Bianca Goolsby returns with her latest viewpoint column.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Qmunity offers an LGBTQ+ safe space and celebrates diversity in Venice.



WONDER AWARDS | Page 23

Our readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards.



