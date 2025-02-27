Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.05: WONDER Awards

By Caitlin Sause

WONDER Awards: Readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards.

HOPE IN THE HOUSE | Page 08
Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet announces his run for Florida House seat.

POLK’S PRIDE | Page 10
Polk County Sheriff’s Office honors LGBTQ+ hero AJ Slater..

STATE NEWS | Page 12
Democrat Todd Delmay launches bid for Florida House District.

UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME | Page 15
Bianca Goolsby returns with her latest viewpoint column.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Qmunity offers an LGBTQ+ safe space and celebrates diversity in Venice.

WONDER AWARDS | Page 23
Our readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards.

