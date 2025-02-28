PHOTOS: Central Florida shines as Watermark Out News recognizes its 2025 WONDER Awards winners

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | Central Florida turned out to celebrate the diversity, excellence and resilience of its LGBTQ+ community with Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards celebration at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando Feb. 27.

The event was sponsored by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AHF Pharmacy and Out of the Closet Thrift Store, and included flowers by Lee Forrest Design and food provided by Savoy Orlando and Pom Moongauklang.

Attendees were entertained with music by WONDER Award-winning DJ Edil Hernandez, followed by a showcase of WONDER Award-winning performers. Hosted by 2023 National Entertainer of the Year Twila Holiday, the show featured performances by Ivy Les Vixen, Gabriel Quijano, Divine Grace, Crystal Vahzz and the cast of “Boots,” the latter of which is currently performing at The Ren every Friday and Saturday.

Check out the photos taken from Watermark Out News’ step-and-repeat below and stay tuned for more photos and videos from the night’s event coming soon.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.