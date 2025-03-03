PHOTOS: Watermark Out News recognizes Tampa Bay’s 2025 WONDER Awards winners

ST. PETERSBURG | Tampa Bay turned out to celebrate the diversity, excellence and resilience of its LGBTQ+ community with Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards celebration at Cocktail Feb. 28.

The event was sponsored by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AHF Pharmacy and Out of the Closet Thrift Store. Attendees enjoyed food provided by Cocktail and entertainment from fellow WONDER Award winners like emcee Veronica Foxx, Mr. Gripp, Robert Rigsby and Jobsite Theater’s Colleen Cherry.

Check out the photos taken from Watermark Out News’ step-and-repeat below and stay tuned for more photos and videos from the night’s event coming soon.

Photos by Jamarcus Mosley.