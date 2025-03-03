Pride & Passion to return for 19th fundraiser

TAMPA | The Tampa Museum of Art’s annual Pride & Passion event will return May 31 from 8-11:59 p.m., an “an unforgettable evening of Shakespearean splendor” benefiting the museum’s Art Space and Connections programs.

Since its first iteration in 2006, Pride & Passion has served to collaborate “with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to be vocal in celebrating diversity, equity and inclusion,” The Tampa Museum of Art explains. TMS of South Tampa will present and sponsor the 19th annual event.

The Museum prides itself on being one of the first organizations in the area not explicitly dedicated to LGBTQ+ awareness to hold an event focused on celebrating the community. “We believe that the values that Pride & Passion represents are important now more than ever in preserving past victories and making new strides toward equity and equality,” they shared.

This year’s theme is “Timeless Tragedy: A Night of Forbidden Elegance.” The festivities and performances will be Shakespearean in nature and attendees are encouraged to “immerse yourself in a Renaissance-inspired celebration where masked intrigue meets modern-day elegance.”

Tickets include an open bar and hors d’oeuvres from local LGBTQ+-friendly vendors. The evening’s performances will invoke “a night of romance, revelry and timeless style,” celebrating “the beauty of love in all its dazzling forms.”

The museum’s Space and Connections programs “use art to foster healing, creativity, and connection for individuals navigating mental health challenges, trauma or other health or emotional concerns,” the museum notes. “By attending or sponsoring this beloved fundraiser, you champion a future where art inspires and heals.”

“We’re proud to support the Tampa Museum of Art and have witnessed the profound impact its exhibitions and programs have on the community,” says Presenting Sponsor TMS of South Tampa. “Supporting the Museum through Pride & Passion is crucial for raising awareness and fostering understanding within the LGBTQ+ community.”

TMS also directly praises the Museum for allocating proceeds from Pride & Passion to their Connections program, as they acknowledge the program is “particularly beneficial for LGBTQ+ youth navigating the challenges of coming out.” Connections does this by offering “a therapeutic space for self-expression and coping with issues like depression and discrimination,” they note.

Those interested in attending can view a Pinterest board dedicated to showcasing the aesthetics for the night and providing outfit inspiration.

Pride & Passion is a 21+ event and tickets for non-Art+ Members are $155, while Art+ Members will be able to purchase for a discounted price of $125. Tickets bought on the night of the event will be $175.

Pride & Passion 2025 will be held May 31 at the Tampa Museum of Art, located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TampaMuseum.org/Pride.