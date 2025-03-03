Project Pride announces signature 2025 events

SARASOTA | Project Pride has announced key dates for this year’s forthcoming events, including the return of the nonprofit’s Grand Carnival and the inaugural Gulfcoast Pride.

Project Pride was created to bring more awareness to and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community through partnerships with local businesses, organizations and governments. In recent years the organization absorbed both Manatee Pride and Sarasota Pride, celebrations they were set to combine into Gulfcoast Pride last year. It was ultimately cancelled due to Hurricane Milton.

The nonprofit detailed this year’s upcoming events last month, noting that “we’ve been quiet recently — not out of hesitation, but because we’ve been strategically planning.”

“We are making sure that we are fighting back in the right way, with purpose, clarity, and strength,” Project Pride President Jason Allen Champion continued. “Our focus is on ensuring that we continue to advocate for our community and bring about meaningful change in the face of adversity.”

The organization held its first “Art Sober” event March 1, billed as “an exclusive alcohol-free gathering celebrating creativity and conversation.”

“Guests enjoyed a private behind-the-scenes tour of the breathtaking outdoor exhibit, led by Sarah Wertheimer, President & CEO of Embracing Our Differences,” they shared afterwards. “Her insightful commentary brought each piece to life, sparking meaningful dialogue about inclusion, diversity, and the power of art.” Read more below:

Project Pride’s next major event will be the Grand Carnival on May 31. The fourth annual celebration will take place at the Circus Arts Conservatory and feature music, dancers, food and drinks with headliner John Duff:

Silver Pride will subsequently return June 7, celebrating the senior members of the LGBTQ+ community with live music, vendors, food trucks and more. Gulfcoast Pride will follow Oct. 25.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand united,” says Champion. “The work we do is vital, and your presence and participation make a real difference. We are here for you, and we will continue to support and uplift one another. So let’s move forward with excitement, knowing that amazing things are on the way.”

Read more below and at PPSRQ.org: