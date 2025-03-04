Orange County Democrats to host press conference, join protests against attacks on trans community, health care and education

(Image from Voices of Florida’s Instagram)

ORLANDO | Orange County Democrats are hosting a press conference and luncheon today to discuss issues regarding health care for the transgender community, public education and protecting kids from President Donald Trump’s plans to dismantle education programs in schools and strip rights away from LGBTQ+ members.

The press conference will occur at the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association at 11:30 a.m. and will include the American Federation of Teachers Vice-President Evelyn DeJesus and other local leaders.

Following the press conference, protests will be held across the nation in every state today with marchers pushing back on the Trump administration’s recent attacks. The protests, organized in part by 50501 Movement, will happen in more than 20 cities in Florida. Several statewide organizations are involved in the “Florida Bites Back” movement including Voices of Florida and Occupy Florida. Orlando’s protest will take place in front of Orlando City Hall, starting at 4 p.m. today.

Trump’s plan to defund and uncoil the Department of Education and strip away rights from the transgender community has inspired the Orange County Democrats “to demand support for public schools and oppose these harmful cuts.”

“We’re mobilizing to show that our community rejects his extremism and fights for a better future.” Samuel Vilchez Santiago, Orange County Democrat Chair and organizer of the event, said.

At the luncheon and protest, Vilchez Santiago confirmed multiple plans of action to bypass these laws including pressuring local, state and federal representatives to stand against these school board cuts, educate the public on the discriminatory factors these bills are bringing to the LGBTQ+ community and amplify stories of transgender students to show the human lives being impacted.

You can sign up online to attend the press conference and luncheon here and join the protest today at Orlando City Hall at 4 p.m.