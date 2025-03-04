US withdraws from UN LGBTI Core Group

(Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

The U.S. has withdrawn from a group of United Nations member states that have pledged to support LGBTQ+ and intersex rights.

The U.N. LGBTI Core Group formed in 2008.

Chile and the Netherlands are the current co-chairs. Albania, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, Nepal, Peru, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Timor Leste, the U.K. and Uruguay are members.

The European Union, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch and Outright International are observers.

“The overarching goal of the UN LGBTI Core Group in New York is to work within the United Nations framework on ensuring universal respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, specifically lesbian, gay bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) persons, with a particular focus on protection from violence and discrimination,” states the Core Group’s website.

The Core Group also has three specific objectives:

Raising awareness about LGBTI issues;

Contributing to multilateral work and negotiations at the United Nations;

Seeking common ground and engaging in a spirit of open, respectful and constructive dialogue and cooperation with UN member states and other stakeholders outside the Core Group.

The promotion of LGBTQ+ and intersex rights were a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris administration’s foreign policy.

Former first lady Jill Biden last September spoke at a Core Group event that took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Former President Joe Biden was vice president in 2016 when he spoke at a Core Group event that coincided with that year’s U.N. General Assembly.

President Donald Trump, since taking office Jan. 20, has signed a number of executive orders that have targeted the LGBTQ+ and intersex community. These include the “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” directive that, among other things, bans the State Department from issuing passports with “X” gender markers.

A directive that Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued bans embassies and other U.S. diplomatic institutions from flying the Pride flag.

The Associated Press last week reported the Trump-Vance administration has terminated 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s foreign aid contracts. Activists with whom the Washington Blade has spoken in previous weeks say the White House’s decision to freeze nearly all U.S. foreign aid spending has been “catastrophic” for the global LGBTQ+ and intersex rights movement.

A source told the Blade the U.S. withdrew from the Core Group on Feb. 14. A State Department spokesperson confirmed the withdrawal March 1, but did not specify the specific date.

“In line with the president’s recent executive orders, we have withdrawn from the U.N. LGBTI Core Group,” said the spokesperson.

