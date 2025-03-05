PHOTOS: Central Florida celebrates the 2025 WONDER Awards

Twila Holiday performs at the WONDER Awards Feb. 27. (Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Central Florida turned out to celebrate the diversity, excellence and resilience of its LGBTQ+ community with Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards celebration at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando Feb. 27.

Attendees were entertained with music by WONDER Award-winning DJ Edil Hernandez, followed by a showcase of WONDER Award-winning performers. Hosted by 2023 National Entertainer of the Year Twila Holiday, the show featured performances by Ivy Les Vixen, Gabriel Quijano, Divine Grace, Crystal Vahzz and the cast of “Boots,” the latter of which is currently performing at The Ren every Friday and Saturday.

View the evening’s step-and-repeat photos here and additional photos of Central Florida celebrating below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.

Photos by Fabiana Ungaro.